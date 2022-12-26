Director of Tribal Relations Aaron Bird Bear leaves UW-Madison a changed campus

From the moment UW-Madison Director of Tribal Relations Aaron Bird Bear arrived on campus in 2000, he had a mission.

The university describes itself as beginning in 1848, the year the state's territorial Legislature established it. But the land itself holds so much more human history — 12,000 years' worth, Bird Bear said, as the Ho-Chunk tribe viewed Teejop, or the Four Lakes region, as sacred land.

Bird Bear's goal was simple, and consisted of only a few words. Before he left UW-Madison, he wanted a sincere historical acknowledgement that while UW-Madison itself is nearly 175 years old, the land's history does not start there.

As Bird Bear, 51, retires at the end of this week, he says he feels as though he has met that goal, as multiple campus departments are embracing the land's history in a way unseen when he arrived.

"Campus and Visitor Relations now says at least 12,000 years, and that's the public tours that tens of thousands of people go on each year," Bird Bear said. "And Campus and Visitor Relations is invested in developing the First Nations Cultural Landscape tour into a program ... that's institutionalizing these ideas, that's systematizing them in some way."

Bird Bear's impact on campus stretches further than that. Bird Bear started a tour of Indigenous historical sites on campus, fostered new relationships with tribal nations through research and improved students' experiences by founding the Indigenous Student Center.

Coming from the University of Washington, Bird Bear had seen how a higher learning institution could acknowledge its land's Indigenous history. Agreements with tribal nations had been in place since the 1990s; university staff helped plan powwows on campus.

Bird Bear was shocked UW-Madison didn't have those things, considering it's thought to be home to the highest number of burial mounds of any U.S. university. Teejop land is home to nearly 36 dozen burial sites and effigy mounds.

North Hall, UW-Madison's first building, was built on known Ho-Chunk burial sites, Bird Bear said. More burial sites and effigies were destroyed to construct Bascom and Agricultural halls more than a century ago.

"I'd been here for a year before I even knew we had all these massive cultural monuments that were literally 400 yards from my office, but no one had ever pointed them out to me," Bird Bear said.

Creating change

Bird Bear jokes that him giving tours of Ho-Chunk sites on campus is akin to a Spanish person speaking with authority on ancient Rome.

A member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, of North Dakota, this culture isn't his, Bird Bear said. The languages are sort of similar and Bird Bear can talk about federal Indian policy, but that's where similarities end.

The Three Affiliated Tribes is a culture of runners who did not have access to horses for the majority of its history; the Ho-Chunk were farmers who grew crops on 8 million acres before the U.S. government forced them to sell their land and move west as mandated by the federal Indian Removal Act of 1830.

"I never really talked about culture on my tours, because it wasn't my culture to share," he explained. "I always describe it as a funhouse mirror — no matter how I tried to describe somebody else's culture, I'm going to distort it in some way. And I really don't want to distort the cultures of Indigenous peoples to the Great Lakes."

Over the years, his tours grew in popularity. What started as a way to give Indigenous students a way to "pull back the colonial veneer" and see their culture on campus evolved as he started giving tours to teacher education students preparing to teach about Wisconsin's tribal nations in K-12 classrooms, Bird Bear said.

Now, on an average tour, you might find a group of fourth-grade students with their student teacher, an entire UW-Madison faculty department or the chancellor's executive team.

The tours might be Bird Bear's most visible contribution to campus, but for decades he has been working to include Indigenous people in campus conversations.

In founding the Indigenous Student Center, Bird Bear brought together students from 40 tribes to build community; it's now a coalition of six student groups. As director of tribal relations, Bird Bear has worked with Ho-Chunk leaders to find ways to honor their history on the land in ways that align with their values, which include the installation of a sign on Bascom Hill acknowledging the tribe's and university's shared future.

"None of these ideas that have been introduced here are new. We're copying other institutions that have been doing this for decades," Bird Bear said. "We're just a little slower at learning how to do it as an institution here."

'Doing the invisible work'

Bird Bear's influence can be found where one might least expect it.

In a high school in northern Wisconsin, for example, he has helped restore agency to Indigenous people who only three decades ago were punished for speaking their native language in their high school, education professor Aydin Bal said.

Bal's research explores how communities can come together to facilitate meaningful solutions to issues in their in rural schools, and Bird Bear accompanies Bal on visits to schools near reservations that are serving Indigenous students but led by white staffers.

There, Bird Bear has helped build trust with Indigenous communities, who Bal says are understandably cautious about academia. That's Bird Bear's "invisible work," Bal said, as he works behind the scenes to change culture and bridge differences.

Bird Bear's work was very real for one Indigenous elder partaking in Bal's research. Many of these sessions were held in the community's high school, where this elder and others found themselves performing a healing ceremony in a place that had caused so much hurt. For that, Bal said, they credited Bird Bear.

"He said, 'This was the principal's room in 1990s when I go to school here, this is the room where we get punished by speaking our language, being who we are ... in this school, our culture was invisible,'" Bal recalled. "'Now I'm (performing a) sage ceremony in a place when we got punished.'"