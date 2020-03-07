Despite application decline, new UW business school dean is committed to MBA degrees

Two years later, Sambamurthy found himself this fall on a "listening tour" to meet with students, staff, faculty, alumni and donors. He said the full-time MBA program did not come up in those conversations nor did anyone offer their opinion on whether it should stay or go.

"Nobody asked me that question," he said in an interview. "There is an implicit recognition that that’s my decision."

Pressed on whether that could really be the case considering how so many people were quick to provide their thoughts on the suspension when it was announced, Sambamurthy said one constant throughout his conversations was people’s desire to be involved.

"Many of them said, 'Remember it's a great institution. Don’t be in a hurry to make decisions. Involve folks,'" he said.

The Wisconsin School of Business is holding steady to its commitment to the program even as popularity continues to wane.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applications for fall 2019 were down for the fourth straight year, according to school data. The admissions office received 311 applications for those seeking to enroll in fall 2019. That’s down 33% from the 465 applications received the previous year.