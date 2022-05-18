Departing UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank tests positive for COVID-19

Departing UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank said Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

Blank issued a statement indicating she received a positive test Wednesday morning, days after attending the university's 169th spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium over the weekend. It was the university's first formal spring commencement in three years after the ongoing pandemic upended most aspects of campus life.

Blank has attended several in-person events over the past few days, including meeting with students and staff Monday at the Memorial Union Terrace.

“My positive test result is a reminder that the virus remains with us," Blank said. "I have attended several public events in recent days. I would encourage anyone who is feeling new symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 to test and based on results, follow CDC guidelines."

Blank added that she is fully vaccinated and boosted and is isolating and working from home.

“Please stay well and take care of each other," Blank said.

Blank departs her role as UW-Madison chancellor this summer to become the president of Northwestern University. Her last day is May 31.

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents earlier this week unanimously selected Jennifer Mnookin, law school dean at UCLA, as UW-Madison's 30th chancellor. Her appointment will take effect Aug. 4.

State health officials said Monday that face masks are encouraged in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status in seven Wisconsin counties where high COVID-19 levels have been detected.

The counties with high rates are Barron and Rusk in the northwestern part of the state; La Crosse County and neighboring Monroe and Vernon counties; and Kenosha and Racine counties in southeastern Wisconsin.

Thirty-eight counties, including Dane, have medium levels, meaning people at high risk for severe disease should talk to their doctors about whether to wear masks. Twenty-seven counties have low levels, based on case rates and hospital bed capacity, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, the state had a daily average of 2,193 reported cases of COVID-19, the highest since Feb. 11. Dane County had a daily average of 374 cases, up from 60 on March 17. Some 13.9% of tests statewide and in the county have been positive in the past week. In mid-March, both were under 3%.

