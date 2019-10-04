The dean of University of Wisconsin Law School will step down at the end of the school year and return to the faculty, according to a university announcement.
Margaret Raymond has served as dean of UW Law School since 2011.
"We survived the downturn in law school interest and enrollment and emerged stronger, with innovative new programming, a growing generation of excellent new faculty, and extraordinary, diverse, passionate students who inspire us every day," Raymond said in a statement. "I'm so proud of everything we've done, but I also feel like this is a sensible time to stop and let a new leader help chart the course for the Law School's next decades."
UW Law School's enrollment dropped in the years after the economy rebounded from the Great Recession, mirroring a national trend. In 2011, nearly 900 students were enrolled at the law school. Student enrollment fell to 655 in 2018, according to university data.
The number of law students identifying as minorities increased from 91 in 2014 to 124 in 2018.
Before coming to Madison in 2011, Raymond taught law at the University of Iowa. She earned her bachelor's degree from Carleton College and her law degree from Columbia University, where she was editor-in-chief of the Columbia Law Review and graduated first in her class.
She served as a law clerk to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the late Judge James L. Oakes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Raymond practiced as a commercial litigator and a criminal defense lawyer. Her scholarship focuses on constitutional criminal procedure, substantive criminal law, and the professional responsibility of lawyers.
The university will conduct a national search for Raymond's successor.