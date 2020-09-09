Dane County leader asks UW-Madison to consider sending students in dorms home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County's top leader urged UW-Madison to consider sending students who are living in dorms home for the semester after the city-county public health department identified at least 46 separate outbreaks tied to the university.

County Executive Joe Parisi sent a letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson on Wednesday, expressing concern about the university's spike in COVID-19 cases and the effect it is having on the city-county health department.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reports that at least 74% of the county's new cases since Sept. 1 came from UW-Madison. The case load in recent days is running at least five times as high as in late August. New cases are "especially concentrated" in the Downtown area.

"If you live or work in the area, you should assume you were exposed to COVID-19 and monitor yourself for symptoms," the agency said on Wednesday.

Parisi's letter exemplifies the growing tension in town-gown relations between universities and the communities in which they reside as institutions reopen this fall.