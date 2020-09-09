Dane County leader asks UW-Madison to consider sending students in dorms home

Dane County's top leader urged UW-Madison to consider sending students who are living in dorms home for the semester after the city-county public health department identified at least 46 separate outbreaks tied to the university.
County Executive Joe Parisi sent a letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson on Wednesday, expressing concern about the university's spike in COVID-19 cases and the effect it is having on the city-county health department.
Public Health Madison and Dane County reports that at least 74% of the county's new cases since Sept. 1 came from UW-Madison. The case load in recent days is running at least five times as high as in late August. New cases are "especially concentrated" in the Downtown area.
"If you live or work in the area, you should assume you were exposed to COVID-19 and monitor yourself for symptoms," the agency said on Wednesday.
Parisi's letter exemplifies the growing tension in town-gown relations between universities and the communities in which they reside as institutions reopen this fall.
Colleges across the country, including at UW-Madison, received letters of concern from local leaders over the summer about the detrimental effect their decision to reopen could have on the health of the community at large. Many college towns have seen the same increase in COVID-19 cases that Dane County has experienced since students returned to campus in late August.
"The University made the decision to proceed with holding classes this fall despite recommendations from local and national experts urging virtual only classes this semester," Parisi wrote in the letter.
Parisi requested the university immediately increase its on-campus testing capacity. Students have reported difficulty securing an appointment because University Health Services is "booked up," according to the letter.
A record number of people showed up for testing at the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesday, and the city-county public health agency projects more than 30% of individuals were UW students, county spokeswoman Ariana Vruwink said.
If that pattern of testing demand continues, Parisi estimated the cost of daily test kits will top $300,000 daily.
He also suggested UW-Madison establish more quarantine facilities for students who live off-campus. The university has about 1,000 isolation and quarantine rooms for the nearly 6,500 students living in dorms, nearly a quarter of which are already filled. UW-Madison does not have accommodations for students living off-campus who become infected or were in close contact with someone who was.
Parisi also wants UW-Madison to triple the number of contact tracers it has on staff within the next 30 days. The university started the semester with about 35 contact-tracers. Dane County will soon have over 100 of its own, but he said "the recent surge of positive cases already far overwhelmed capacity the UW had put in place to follow up on cases."
Steps taken
To reverse the rise in cases, UW-Madison on Monday ordered undergraduate students to restrict their movement over the next two weeks to only essential activities. But the directive stopped short of canceling in-person courses, saying there has been little evidence of transmission in classrooms.
Blank warned that the campus' reopening could be in jeopardy if students fail to abide by public health restrictions.
Whether or not this strategy reduces transmissions of the virus won't be immediately clear, officials said. It will take 10 to 14 days of data to assess the effectiveness of this last-ditch effort to salvage the semester's in-person components.
University leaders haven't outlined what their next step would be if cases continue to rise.
Some students expect emptying out the dorms as the next shoe to fall.
But public health experts, including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have said that strategy is one of the worst things to do when a campus is amid COVID-19 outbreaks.
“When you send them home, particularly when you’re dealing with a university where people come from multiple different locations, you could be seeding the different places with infection,” he said in an interview with NBC News.
Parisi suggested students sent home to quarantine for 14 days to prevent outbreaks in their hometowns.
This story will be updated with comment from UW-Madison and System.
