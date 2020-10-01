Dane County Board urges UW-Madison to move classes online, close dorms

Laura Downer, a UW-Madison graduate student, said the resolution does not serve the best interest of the students.

“Sending all students from residence halls home is unsafe and unrealistic,” she said. “If we close residence halls and move classes online, this will encourage students to engage in more reckless behaviors.”

Matthew Mitnick, chair of Associated Students of Madison who spoke in support of the resolution, said student concerns are not being met in the campus’ plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Public health is really not the priority right now, and as a student I’m extremely concerned about going to in-person classes,” he said. “Is it going to take a death for us to realized we’re in the midst of a global pandemic?”