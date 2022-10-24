Damage to Memorial Union, Alumni Park 'extensive' from graffiti over speaker's visit

Overnight vandals did "extensive damage" to the Memorial Union and Alumni Park, in protest of conservative commentator Matt Walsh's planned visit to UW-Madison, university officials said Monday.

The graffiti uses explicit language to protest Walsh, who was invited to speak at the Memorial Union on Monday night by the UW-Madison student chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. A self-described "theocratic fascist" in his Twitter biography, Walsh plans to show his controversial documentary, "What is a Woman?"

The tagging included the spray-painted phrases such as, "Trans Women are Women — F*** Matt Walsh and YAF," "Trans POC rights now." Other areas of tagging included calling Walsh a Nazi, and scribbles and lines were drawn on concrete walls and on top of Alumni Park displays.

In an emailed statement, UW-Madison YAF chapter's leadership called the graffiti "an absolutely inexplicable act of vandalism."

"Despite the immaturity and inconsistency of the University and the absolutely reprehensible leftists, we're excited to put on a great event tonight and thank YAF and Matt Walsh for all their help and support," the statement read.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said in a statement the university will seek to hold the people responsible under campus policies and criminal statutes.

"The university is deeply committed to the right to free speech. However, criminal damage to the university’s buildings and spaces — for any reason or purpose — is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," he said.

UW-Madison Facilities Planning and Management staff were out cleaning the graffiti Monday shortly after it was reported around 7 a.m.

Asked how much it would cost to repair the damage, UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said, "It'd be really hard for me to pinpoint that right now."

"It is extensive damage to the area," Lovicott said.

Police are investigating the incident and will be looking at security camera footage to try to determine the identities of the people responsible, Lovicott said. As of early afternoon Monday, police had not identified any suspects.

Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association spokesperson Tod Pritchard said crews would work "as swiftly as possible" to restore the exhibits that honor alumni.

"We are disappointed to see such destruction in a place that is meant to honor the legacy and contributions of our Badger community," he said.

This isn't the first time university students have protested Walsh's work.

Last week, hundreds of students at the University of Houston protested Walsh's film being showed on campus, as did University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign students earlier this month. Critics of the film have called it transphobic, saying it attacks people who are transgender.

This is a developing story and will be updated.