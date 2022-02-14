Creator and manager of WSUM 91.7, UW-Madison student radio station, dies

Dave Black, who transformed a small, student-run radio station on the UW-Madison campus into a full-fledged FM station where thousands of students learned under him during a nearly 30-year university career, died in his sleep Saturday. He was 66.

Black's wife, Kari Black, confirmed his death, which came just days before the 20th anniversary of the station's founding. WSUM first hit the airwaves at 2:22 p.m. on February 22, 2002.

The station features music, talk and sports programming 24/7 on 91.7 FM in Madison and online at wsum.org. Its debut came after years of court battles to build a 400-foot radio tower in the town of Montrose whose residents unsuccessfully fought off the effort.

"It's not an overstatement to say that Dave changed thousands of lives — directly and for the better," NPR music writer Stephen Thompson wrote in a heartfelt Twitter tribute.

Funeral service information was not immediately available Monday.

Before WSUM, there was WLHA, a student-run station located "in the basement of a Lakeshore building whose management hated us," Thompson recalled in a Monday interview. Faculty in the journalism school tried to forge a relationship with the station, seeing it as an opportunity for students to practice news broadcasting skills, but Thompson said WLHA shirked the attempts.

"It was a shoestring operation barely hanging by a thread with no institutional support," Thompson said.

In 1993, the summer before Thompson's senior year at UW-Madison, he was working as the station's music director when the Federal Communications Commission called. Unbeknownst to him and others at WLHA, the station was operating without a license and had to be shut down.

The loss of WLHA meant UW-Madison in 1993 was the largest university in the country and the only one in the Big Ten without its own radio station, Thompson said.

They turned to Black, a journalism graduate student at the time who was lead teaching assistant in the radio news reporting class, for help to get back on the air.

Student-run organizations, by their very nature, churn through leaders quickly. Black was a source of stability for the project. He helped convince the student government to put student fees toward the station, secured an FCC license from the UW Board of Regents and persuaded the Dane County Board for its permission.

Black throughout his time at WSUM has deflected credit for keeping campus radio alive at UW-Madison, Thompson said.

"My job is essentially to keep the administration off the backs of students and make sure students act responsibly so there's no reason for the administration to get on their backs," Black told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2007.

When Thompson stopped by WSUM in the early 2010s, he was stunned by the quality of the studios. They rivaled NPR's at the time, he said.

"Dave was so tireless," Thompson said. "(UW) administration became supportive, in large part, because of him. It’s now become a jewel of campus radio stations."

While many students are drawn to radio for sports and music programming, Black insisted on also having a strong news and public affairs operation.

“You teach students how to make media, and when you teach students how to make media, they become more critical consumers of media,” he said in an interview with UW-Madison last year.

WSUM, now located at 333 E. Campus Mall, commands more than 180,000 listeners per year, according to the station's fall 2021 report.

Stepping down as the station's general manager last fall was difficult for Black. Health concerns fast-tracked his decision to retire, according to a story in The Capital Times.

“I'm excited for the next person," Black said of his successor. "I'm just envious of them. That's all.”

Kelsey Brannan, who worked with Black at WSUM when she was a student, took over as the station's general manager. When she moved into his office, Brannan found a handwritten note pinned to the corkboard.

The message left behind, Brannan said, was somewhat of a mission statement for Black: “There will be people in this life who will need you. It is your job to be there for them.”

