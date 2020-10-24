 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine trial back on in the U.S., including UW Health and UW medical school
UW-Health COVID-19 (copy)

Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer on Wednesday, Sept. 2 became the first person at UW Hospital to get an injection in a phase 3 trial of AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Nurse Sara Decker administers the shot. 

 JOHN MANIACI, UW HEALTH

A COVID-19 vaccine trial is back on in the U.S., including at UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, after it was put on hold a week after starting in September, according to a news release. 

AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine trial is resuming after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and an independent safety review board completed a review of a study participant in Britain who became ill with what has been reported to be transverse myelitis, a rare spinal inflammatory disorder. The trial was halted in the U.S. on Sept. 6 to be able to examine the data from the review of the illness. After reviewing the data, the FDA found it to be safe to resume the trial.

“Halting clinical trials to review is very common but they do not often have a global spotlight on them like this,” said Betsy Nugent, chief clinical research officer at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We are excited to continue this important work and are grateful for the support of the community.”

UW Health said it plans to contact participants to provide updates and set up appointments to continue the trial. Nearly 10,000 people reached out to join the study at UW Health when the trial was announced last month, which was more than any other AstraZeneca trial site in the country.

