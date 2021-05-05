COVID-19 nearly caused UW-Madison graduate to drop out; a painful loss brought her back

“Do you ever look back at your life and wonder how you made it?” she asked.

End-of-life care

In a plane flying south last June, Perez folded her gloved hands and prayed.

Perez's grandma, Ana María Almaguer Flores, was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier in 2020. Examining the scans she was sent last spring, the nursing student quickly understood how much the cancer had spread. Stage four. Neither chemotherapy nor radiation could save her.

But no one in her family grasped how advanced Almaguer's condition was and they didn't let Almaguer know either. They left it to Perez to break the news.

Forcing herself to see Almaguer as a patient instead of one of her closest family members was excruciating. She ignored the memory of her grandparents giving her pesos to help her stay enrolled at MATC. She pushed away a phone call she had with Almaguer a few months earlier when her grandma told her she was so inspired by Perez pursuing a college degree that she went back to school at 92 to earn her elementary school diploma.

Perez leaned on what she'd learned from her nursing professors about end-of-life care, asking her grandma uncomfortable but necessary questions about how she wanted to die.