Cost overruns for UW-Madison construction projects draw attention from lawmaker

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is seeking an additional $33.3 million to fund two building projects and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, is blaming “poor project management and cost overruns,” according to a press release.

The Babcock Hall dairy plant and a meat science lab, previously budgeted for a total of $96.4 million, will now cost at least $129.7 million.

Nass, vice-chairman of the Senate Universities, Technical Colleges, Children and Families Committee, called the projects the "most recent example of mounting fiscal management issues" in the University of Wisconsin System.

“These are not isolated circumstances and the Board of Regents is partially at fault for failing to provide proper oversight of building projects," he said in the release.

The UW Board of Regents' Capital Planning & Budget Committee adopted a resolution last Thursday to spend about $25 million on a project to renovate Babcock Hall Dairy Plant and add a three-story addition to the Center for Dairy Research. This increases the costs, estimated in April 2018 at $46.9 million, to $72.6 million.