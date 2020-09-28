Cost of the failed UW System presidential search cost: $216,400.90

George Mason professor Judith Wilde, who studies college presidential searches, said the total number of applications received for this search, 29, is lower than typically expected. She has reviewed about 100 search firm contracts through her research and never come across one that acknowledges the possibility of a failed search, which she said is incredibly rare, nor one that outlines a payment plan when a search fails.

"Part of it is because search firms don’t want to admit that’s a possible outcome," she said. "They want to be positive."

Wilde reviewed the System's contract with Storbeck at the State Journal's request and said it was more detailed than others she has studied. For example, the contract includes language added by the System requiring candidates be asked whether they have been found to engage in sexual violence or harassment.

The System's contract also states that if the candidate placed by the firm leaves within a year of their start date, the firm immediately re-initiates a search for the same position and charges only the cost of expenses. This scenario isn't always included in search firm contracts, Wilde said.