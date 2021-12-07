Constance Ahrons, former UW-Madison prof who studied Dane County's divorced couples, dies

Constance Ahrons, a prominent psychologist and therapist whose groundbreaking work challenging traditional stereotypes about marriage and divorce began at UW-Madison, died Nov. 29 at her home in San Diego. She was 84.
One of her daughters, Geri Kolesar, said she was diagnosed two months ago with an aggressive form of lymphoma that gave her a short time left to live. She said Ahrons, an active member of the Hemlock Society, believed strongly in choosing how one lives and how one dies. Ahrons ended her life through the process laid out by California’s End of Life Option Act, with her family and medical professionals by her side.
Ahrons started her research at a time when divorce was riddled with guilt and shame, often accompanied by negatively phrased terms like "broken home" and "single-parent family," despite almost half of all marriages ending in divorce.
After landing a National Institutes of Mental Health grant to study divorce while at UW-Madison in the late 1970s, Ahrons randomly selected 98 divorced Dane County couples and extensively interviewed them and their children, some over a period of two decades. She found at the five-year mark of her study that more than half of the couples had succeeded in establishing a good divorce.
An early champion of collaborative divorce, an approach where parents work together to raise children collaboratively and without involving the courts, Ahrons coined the term "binuclear family" to refer to families made up of two separate households.
Insights from Ahrons' research formed the focus of her 1994 bestseller, "The Good Divorce," which landed her on the speaking circuit but also drew criticism for promoting or normalizing divorce. In reality, Ahrons simply recognized that blended families were becoming more common in the modern world and a well-handled divorce could be healthier for children than a marriage filled with acrimony.
"Connie was not an advocate for divorce; rather she advocated for creating the best environment in which to co-parent children of divorce," her children wrote in their mother's obituary.
Twice divorced herself, Ahrons led by example, encouraging Kolesar and her sister, Amy Weiseman, to maintain a strong relationship with their father who lived on the East Coast. When Kolesar graduated from UW-Madison, her father, stepmother and their two children attended the ceremony, a cross-over among the two households that over time grew into a broader kinship.
Ahrons grew up in the New Jersey suburbs and married at 19, Kolesar said. She arrived in Madison in 1964 where her husband attended UW Law School, she worked as a secretary and they lived in Eagle Heights, an apartment complex classified at the time as "married student housing," with their two young children.
A year later, the couple divorced. Kolesar's father went back to New Jersey but Ahrons stayed in Madison with the kids.
Ahrons fought and won a battle to remain living in Eagle Heights as a single mom, Kolesar said. She enrolled in classes at UW-Madison, becoming the first woman in her family to go to college. She earned a master’s in social work in 1967 and a doctorate in counseling psychology in 1973, and then started teaching at the university's School of Social Work.
Madison "is the place she grew into herself apart from the stereotypes she had grown up believing were her destiny," Kolesar said.
Ahrons remarried Morton Perlmutter, a professor in the School of Social Work. The two went on to co-found the Wisconsin Family Studies Institute. She left UW-Madison in 1984 for a job at another university.
Mel Morgenbesser, a former UW-Madison colleague, said Ahrons should be remembered not only for her "illustrious career" but also for her "excellent teaching."
Roberta Gassman met Ahrons when she was a graduate student in the fall of 1970, a pivotal moment in Gassman's life just months before she married Madison attorney Lester Pines. Ahrons' courses led Gassman to think critically about how to approach her marriage.
Gassman decided to keep her last name and went on to work a number of government jobs where she advised on issues relating to women and economic security, a career that she credits Ahrons in sparking.
Remembering her mentor's classes 51 years later, Gassman said Ahrons led lively discussions and ended with simple questions that seemed revolutionary at the time, like who in the graduate seminars were heard the most (men) and who was more often interrupted (women).
"This was very powerful to be reflecting on then," Gassman said. "She was ahead of her time."