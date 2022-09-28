Conservative group vows to continue fight against race-based student grants

A conservative law firm will appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit claiming a state financial aid program for minorities is unconstitutional.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the state's Higher Educational Aids Board in April 2021 over a grant meant to prevent students from dropping out due to economic hardship.

The grants provide up to $2,500 to minority students who are enrolled at least half-time at a state technical, tribal or nonprofit private college who have attended at least two semesters.

State law limits eligibility to Black, American Indian, Hispanic and some Southeast Asian students.

WILL argued that the program is unconstitutional because it's biased against white people and other races.

However, Jefferson County Judge William Hue dismissed the lawsuit on Sept. 16, writing that the grant program "effectively targets those minority students with disproportionate financial needs" while considering other aspects of student's application other than race.

WILL is appealing, deputy counsel Dan Lennington said, "because the circuit court committed a number of errors that must be addressed. Even under current case law, the government has failed to explain why it excludes most Asian students, Middle Eastern students, Indian students, and many African students from receiving assistance."

Department of Justice communications director Gillian Drummond said they agreed with Hue's "thorough and well-reasoned decision" deeming the program legal.

The grants program was established in the 1980s to help minority students overcome barriers to receiving a bachelor's degree. The UW System has a similar grant program for students that provides a maximum of $3,000 a year for those defined as minority students.

Nearly $820,000 in grant funding was given to 719 students during the 2020-21 school year, with two-thirds of those enrolled at a technical college. Milwaukee Area Technical College was allocated the most funding from the grant program that year, with 97 students receiving a combined $174,800; Gateway Technical College in Racine had the highest number of awards at 150.

The majority of students who receive the grant are either Black or Hispanic.

WILL filed the lawsuit on behalf of five plaintiffs from Dane and Brown counties, but chose to file in Jefferson County Circuit Court to find a friendly judge.

Two of the plaintiffs are a Madison biracial couple. Lennington said plaintiff Konkanok Rabiebna is from Thailand, which is not one of the Southeast Asian nationalities that qualifies for the grant program, and her husband Richard Freihoefer is white. Their son, therefore, doesn't qualify for the grants.

"We are standing up for people like (Rabiebna)," Lennington said.

The other plaintiffs, Dorothy Borchardt and Norman Sannes of Madison, and Richard Heidel of Hobart, object to taxpayer dollars being used for grants with race qualifications.

Pending lawsuits before the U.S. Supreme Court might affect the Wisconsin case.

Oral arguments start next month in cases involving Harvard University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., claim that the institutions' admissions processes disproportionately harm white and Asian American applicants.

Both universities have argued they retain the right to consider multiple criteria in admissions, including test scores and extracurriculars. As recently as 2020, federal trial and appeals courts have sided with the universities and affirmed their right to consider race in admissions.

"That (Supreme Court) decision will necessarily impact our case here in Wisconsin," Lennington wrote.