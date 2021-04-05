Concrete slab falls from third floor patio of Van Hise Hall on UW-Madison campus

A concrete slab broke off the side of Van Hise Hall on Sunday afternoon, landing almost directly in front of an entrance to one of the most highly trafficked buildings on UW-Madison's campus.

University officials are still working to figure out what caused the partial wall collapse from the the building's third floor deck around 1 p.m. Sunday, UW-Madison spokesperson Lori Getter said. There were no reported injuries.

Van Hise Hall, 1220 Linden St., remained open on Monday but signage directed students and employees to use entrances other than the one on Linden Street. The area around that entrance, where the slabs fell, was blocked off with police tape and barricades.

A portion of the wall shattered into pieces across the sidewalk while another section of it remained mostly in tact and leaned against a construction dumpster, which had recently been placed near the entrance to use for a restroom renovation that was set to begin this week.

Van Hise Hall, a campus landmark constructed in the 1960s, houses the University of Wisconsin System administration offices and several of UW-Madison's academic departments, including Asian Languages and Cultures, French and Italian, Classical and Ancient Near Eastern Studies and Scandinavian Studies.