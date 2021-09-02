College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean at UW-Madison stepping down at end of year

The College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean at UW-Madison is stepping down at the end of the school year, the university announced this week.
Kate VandenBosch, who has served as dean since 2012, will either return to the faculty or retire, UW-Madison spokesperson Greg Bump said. She announced her resignation as dean to give the university time for a national search to launch. An expected timeline for when a new leader would be hired was not available.
“Kate has been a champion for the agriculture industry in Wisconsin over the last decade, and has helped to keep (the college) on the cutting edge of research and teaching,” UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement. “Her impact will be felt on campus and across the state for many years to come.”
The college generates nearly $96 million in research funds annually and educates nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students, according to UW-Madison.
During VandenBosch's decade of leadership, she oversaw the launch of the Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center and a new global health major for undergraduates, which already enrolls more than 215 students. This fall, the college will roll out a new organic agriculture certificate.
Two major building projects took place under VandenBosch's watch. The Meat Sciences and Animal Biologics Discovery building opened last fall and the Babcock Hall addition and remodeling project is scheduled for completion in 2022.
VandenBosch also pushed for state money to establish the Dairy Innovation Hub, a project in conjunction with UW-River Falls and UW-Platteville to find solutions and support for the struggling dairy industry.