CNN political correspondent to speak at UW-Madison's winter commencement

CNN chief political correspondent Manu Raju will deliver the keynote speech at UW-Madison's winter commencement, the university announced Wednesday.
"I am more than honored to come back to my alma mater, to the university I love and to my favorite town, to deliver the speech at your ceremony," Raju told soon-to-be-graduates in a video filmed inside the U.S. Capitol, his stomping grounds for nearly two decades.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Kohl Center.
Raju, the son of Indian immigrants, grew up in suburban Chicago. He first flexed his journalistic muscles while working as a student reporter for the Badger Herald covering men's hockey. He worked his way up to sports editor and interned at the NBC affiliate in Madison.
A self-described "Wisconsin Badger for life," Raju earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2002. He went on to report for Inside Washington Publishers, Congressional Quarterly, The Hill newspaper and Politico before joining CNN in 2015.
“It has been an impressive sight to watch him quickly rise through the journalism ranks to where he is now one of the most respected and visible political reporters in the country," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in the university's announcement.
On Wisconsin, the university's alumni magazine, profiled Raju in its summer issue. The story described how he reported live on Jan. 6 when the Capitol was under siege, noted that he has studied legislators’ preferred routes around the Capitol and pointed out the red Terrace chair that sometimes appears in the background of his at-home interview setup.