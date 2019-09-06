Two climate change protesters wearing nooses during a protest Friday morning removed them and left after staff and bystanders spoke with them, UW-Madison said in a statement.
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the corner of Park Street and University Avenue.
Staff from UW Police, Student Life, and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement responded to the scene to talk with protesters about the impact of their actions and provide support for community members, UW-Madison said.
In a statement, the university said that "Nooses are a hateful symbol, with deep impacts to our students, faculty, staff and community. Their use to amplify any issue is misguided, hurtful and contrary to UW–Madison’s values of civility, respect and inclusion."
UW-Madison said anyone seeking support or resources after the incident can call Student Life at 608-263-5700 or email dean@studentlife.wisc.edu.
UW-Madison's Athletic Department banned nooses and behavior that could "provoke a disturbance or incite violence" at UW sporting events after an October 2016 game at Camp Randall Stadium, where a man wore a mask depicting President Barack Obama on one side and Hillary Clinton on the other, with a noose around his neck. Another man, wearing a Donald Trump mask, held the rope.