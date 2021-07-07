Climate activists try new strategy to push UW Foundation to divest from fossil fuel companies

The Climate Defense Project argues there is one — by enforcing a 2009 state law that stipulates nonprofit entities have a duty to invest in line with their charitable missions.

"There’s this law on the books that hasn’t been that strictly enforced in the past," said attorney and Climate Defense Project co-founder Ted Hamilton on what led the group to pursue this avenue.

The group alleges that the UW Foundation's investment in fossil fuel companies that are driving climate change is in direct conflict with UW-Madison's mission to provide an environment where students and staff can “discover, examine critically, preserve and transmit the knowledge, wisdom and values that will help ensure the survival of this and future generations and improve the quality of life for all."

Attorneys also allege that the foundation's continued investment in oil, gas and coal companies is "failing to act in the best interests of the institution" because it "directly imperils" the lives and prospects of the young adults UW-Madison serves, in addition to threatening the university's physical campus.