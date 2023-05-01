Charles Isbell, Jr. will be UW-Madison's new provost — essentially the university's second-in-command, behind Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

Isbell, who has spent a large portion of his career at Georgia Tech with a background in computer science, is expected to start in the role Aug. 1. The provost is the chief academic officer overseeing all educational programs and faculty and outreach areas including UW-Extension and Wisconsin Public Media.

A self-described computationalist, Isbell has been the dean of Georgia Tech's College of Computing since 2019 and previously served in other leadership roles such as executive associate dean. Isbell joined Georgia Tech in a teaching capacity in 2002 after working for AT&T Labs/Research, which innovates in the technology sector fields.

Isbell's expertise aligns with the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences, home to UW-Madison's largest and fastest-growing degree programs. Data science is UW-Madison's fastest growing major, and Computer Sciences is the university's largest degree program with 3,400 students enrolled.

UW-Madison is an entity Isbell has long admired and looks forward to joining, Isbell said in a statement Monday.

“Throughout my academic career I have been focused on research and educational reform,” Isbell said. “I am a strong believer that higher education must play a vital role in creating opportunities for deep engagement in what it means to be an active and productive member of society."

Mnookin said in a statement she was confident in Isbell's leadership and ability to advance the university's teaching, scholarship and outreach mission.

“I am tremendously excited to welcome Dr. Isbell to my leadership team and our community,” she said. “In addition to his exceptional credentials as a scholar, he is an experienced and effective administrator, a skilled collaborator and an advocate for access to STEM and higher education.”

Isbell is the permanent replacement to Provost John Karl Scholz, who is departing to lead the University of Oregon. College of Letters and Science Dean Eric Wilcots will serve as interim provost until Isbell takes over.

Isbell was one of four finalists for the position. The others were: Christopher Long, dean of Michigan State University’s College of Arts and Letters and Honors College; Justin Schwartz, interim executive vice president and provost for Penn State University; and Juli Wade, dean of the University of Connecticut’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, who has nearly two decades of previous experience with Michigan State.