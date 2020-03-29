'Certain sense of guilt': UW-Madison student self-quarantines after spring break travels amid COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s difficult to think about isolating ourselves from that community, but I do think it’s important that students are taking the same precautions as other people in Dane County,” said Downer, 21. “Personally, I have a lot of friends who have gone to some of the higher risk areas, and I think it’s reasonable that they’re being asked to self-monitor and self-quarantine, and isolate if they have symptoms.”

Students in high-density housing and shared living situations may find it especially challenging to self-quarantine, she said. Shared restrooms, kitchens and other spaces — and elevator buttons — all represent hard-to-avoid transmission hot spots. Downer can’t help being concerned for some of her friends in Madison.

But from her perspective in student government, she said, most of her peers are heeding the call to distance themselves from each other.

“For the most part, students are on the same page,” she said. “They know they have to put their own health and the health of community members first.”

The group of friends that Ng vacationed with in Alabama had been on the fence about whether to cancel their trip, but decided the risk was minimal because they wouldn’t be in a “big horde of people on the beach,” he said.