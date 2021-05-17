CDC-led study finds little evidence of UW-Madison dorm outbreaks fueling community spread

“Every scenario in which it could go wrong — those opportunities did present themselves and it was just pure luck that one of those tracks didn’t take off and go into the community,” he said.

What’s next

National interest in genetic sequencing is growing because the technology is a key tool in keeping tabs on more contagious and deadly variants of the virus.

The O’Connor and Friedrich labs received another semester of funding through the CDC. Plans for what to study are still taking shape, though one area of interest is comparing the spring semesters at UW-Madison and the University of Michigan.

Michigan was hit with the British variant known as the B117 strain much earlier than in Wisconsin, disrupting part of the spring semester in Ann Arbor.

“Once again, we got lucky in that we did not have B117 arrive in Dane County until late February,” O’Connor said.