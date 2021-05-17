CDC-led study finds little evidence of UW-Madison dorm outbreaks fueling community spread

A team of scientists answered a lingering question about the ramifications of reopening UW-Madison last fall, finding little evidence that outbreaks in two dorms fueled further spread of COVID-19 into the community.
Researchers sequenced the genetic code of more than 1,200 virus samples from students and community members to examine COVID-19 strains circulating within Dane County after an explosion of cases overwhelmed UW-Madison in early September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led the study, the results of which were published last week in a paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed.
UW-Madison pathology professor David O’Connor, who was among the paper’s co-authors, said a stroke of good fortune may have been the biggest factor that prevented outbreaks in the university’s two largest dorms from spreading throughout greater Madison.
“We got lucky,” he said. “I would not want to go to the bank on repeating this scenario 10 times and getting that same outcome.”
That’s because a small number of infected individuals can spark a large number of secondary infections, while others may not, O’Connor explained. A handful of highly infectious individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time may have led to a drastically different outcome for Dane County.
Colleges across the country faced intense criticism for reopening last fall, straining essential ties that campuses have with their communities. At UW-Madison, the decision to open up dorms and offer some in-person classes led to a breakdown in communications with local leaders and accusations among community members that the school was acting irresponsibly.
When cases quickly rose in early September, UW-Madison quarantined two dorms and suspended non-essential, in-person activities for two weeks — steps the paper credits as additional factors that likely limited spillover into the surrounding area.
Mapping mutations
The virus mutates about every two weeks, allowing researchers to map chains of transmission as it moves from one person to the next. The slight changes in genetic code over time help scientists see which infections are linked to one another in a way that is often invisible in traditional contact-tracing methods.
Wanting to study the largest outbreaks on campus, scientists sequenced samples from nearly half of the students living in Witte or Sellery halls who tested positive. Those two dorms accounted for 69% of all COVID-19 cases coming from residence halls but only 34% of UW-Madison’s entire residence hall population.
Researchers also analyzed samples from 875 patients at UW Hospital and Clinics, which represents roughly 3% of all county cases between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.
That may sound like a small sample size, said Gage Moreno, another co-author on the paper who works in O’Connor’s lab and is completing his Ph.D. this week. But consider the context: Only about 0.1% of positive COVID-19 cases nationally were being sequenced around this time last fall.
In fact, Dane County is actually one of the most sequenced counties in the U.S. because of the work being done in O’Connor’s lab in collaboration with two other UW-Madison professors, Tom Friedrich and Shelby O’Connor.
Joseph Fauver, an associate research scientist at Yale University who specializes in genomic epidemiology and was not involved in the study, read the paper at the Wisconsin State Journal’s request. He called its methodology “completely sound” and said a 3% sequencing coverage is above average.
A unique mutation identified in a cluster of cases coming from Witte and Sellery wasn’t found later on in most of the county cases that were sequenced, leading researchers to conclude there is “little evidence that viruses from this cluster subsequently circulated at high frequencies in the community.”
But that doesn’t mean the same conclusion applies to other UW-Madison case clusters.
Dustin Currie, a CDC epidemiologist who was another author of the paper, said it’s possible that sequencing other campus cases could show infection spread beyond the university. That just wasn’t the focus of this study.
Another potential source of community spread that isn’t represented in this paper: Students living in one of the affected dorms who quarantined somewhere else in Wisconsin or out of state, O’Connor said. They could have started a chain of transmission in their hometown that wouldn’t appear in Dane County samples.
Other studies
The lack of evidence showing spillover surprised O’Connor and Moreno. Other research looking at college reopenings has been mixed, but some studies have found links to subsequent cases beyond campus.
Researchers at Gundersen Health System found genetic links between large outbreaks among La Crosse college students last September and subsequent COVID-19 cases in area nursing homes, including several deaths. But some scientists familiar with the paper, including O’Connor, said they had trouble drawing the conclusion that students’ return directly caused the nursing home outbreak.
A CDC study found counties with large universities experienced a 56% increase in COVID-19 when the campuses opened with in-person instruction, while counties with major universities that opened with remote learning showed an 18% decrease in incidences of COVID-19.
A paper published over the winter that examined UW-Madison’s outbreaks using cellphone data found students mixed with the Downtown population in restaurants and bars, which Moreno said pointed to high potential for community spread.
“Every scenario in which it could go wrong — those opportunities did present themselves and it was just pure luck that one of those tracks didn’t take off and go into the community,” he said.
What’s next
National interest in genetic sequencing is growing because the technology is a key tool in keeping tabs on more contagious and deadly variants of the virus.
The O’Connor and Friedrich labs received another semester of funding through the CDC. Plans for what to study are still taking shape, though one area of interest is comparing the spring semesters at UW-Madison and the University of Michigan.
Michigan was hit with the British variant known as the B117 strain much earlier than in Wisconsin, disrupting part of the spring semester in Ann Arbor.
“Once again, we got lucky in that we did not have B117 arrive in Dane County until late February,” O’Connor said.
While chance played a huge role in the 2020-21 school year, O’Connor said it doesn’t have to be that way going forward. He’s the type of guy who checks the state and county’s vaccination rates daily and can recite the statistics down to the decimal point upon request.
But the pace of vaccinations is on the decline, a discouraging sign to O’Connor because he knows what a more transmissible virus could do in a dorm — and how much more easily it could then break into the broader community.
“If we’re going to make our own luck moving forward, it needs to be built upon those vaccines helping to stop this from happening again,” he said.