Catching cheaters or invading privacy? Honorlock exams stress UW-Madison students

In defense of Honorlock

Honorlock’s technology is more forgiving than students may realize, according to company spokeswoman Tess Mitchell. The software does not flag students for “natural head or eye movements.” And in the end, it’s the professors who make the call on any flags.

“Proctors really try to work with students,” she said in an interview. “In no way are we assuming students are cheating. We give them the benefit of the doubt. We believe the majority of students approach exams with integrity.”

While not all knowledge is best judged through traditional tests, Mitchell said Honorlock helps schools “protect their reputation and the integrity of their degrees.”

That rings especially true for instructors like Kerri Kliminski, who teaches and co-directs the associate nursing degree program at MATC, also known as Madison College.

“We don’t have options to pivot away from a test-based system,” she said. “Without Honorlock, training new nurses would come to a screeching halt and nobody wants that right now.”

Since the college contracted with Honorlock in the spring, Kliminski said she has encountered few problems with it.