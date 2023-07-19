Over the decades, a Sunday afternoon stroll through the UW-Madison campus has been marked by bells playing the sonorous melodies of “On, Wisconsin,” “University Hymn” and other musical pieces.

The sound can add to the peaceful ambiance of the day. Some passersby even stop to listen to the bells chiming out from the university’s Carillon Tower, located next to the Sewell Social Sciences Building.

Behind that music has been a man and, by extension, his touch on a complex and unique instrument.

Since 1986, Lyle Anderson has served as the university carillonneur. While officially retired now, Anderson is still fulfilling his job’s core duty: trekking up the tower’s flights of stairs every other Sunday to fill the campus with music in the cold months and the hot ones.

When first learning piano and organ as a boy, Anderson, 77, thought that musicians had to grace prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall in order to find worth and meaning.

“I didn’t realize you could be a useful musician,” Anderson said. “This instrument fits me in that way.”

Centuries of tradition

Even for the most seasoned of musical aficionados, the carillon and how it works can be a bit foreign.

The instrument’s bells, of which UW’s has 56, are triggered by wooden levers played with the hands and feet and arranged like a piano. The large bells sound at a lower pitch while the small bells ring at higher ones.

Too often, academic interest in the carillon is thought of as a niche, comparable to wanting to study the accordion or bagpipes, Anderson believes. But the instrument’s design and novelty don’t limit its dynamic capabilities.

“It’s a very expressive instrument,” Anderson said. “Those of us who play it always regard it as a vehicle for serious musical expression.”

Beyond the notes and dynamics, Anderson lives and breathes the history of the tower and his instrument of choice.

The tower’s inception traces back to the 1916 fire that torched Bascom Hall’s original dome. In an effort to restore the dome, UW senior classes began raising funds. But once the university learned that rebuilding the dome was an architectural impossibility, the idea of erecting a carillon tower emerged instead.

While the instrument dates to the early 16th century in the Netherlands and Belgium, the first modern carillon did not arrive to North America until 1922.

“It became the fashionable instrument to have for a church, a university, mostly,” Anderson said.

Since then, the instrument’s range and players’ approaches to playing it have changed.

At first, a carillon would be connected to about 2½ octaves of bells.

“What happened as more people played it and more music was written for it, four octaves became the standard, kind of like a piano,” Anderson said.

The instrument has seen a change in its action, too, which is a player’s ability to control how hard a bell is struck. With that, younger generations of players now use the ends of their fingers instead of the sides of their hands to play the instrument.

“There’s this huge difference between big bells and little bells in a way you can’t obtain on other keyboard instruments,” Anderson said.

Student to master

Formerly from Abbotsford, Anderson began his studies at UW in 1964 and started taking carillon classes in 1966.

His love for the instrument took him to Holland in the late 1970s, where he studied the carillon in the heart of the instrument’s birthplace.

Come 1986, he rose to the position of university carillonneur, performing every other Sunday afternoon from the tower.

Like any performing artist, experience and audience reactions have helped inform how Anderson crafts a carillon program.

At first, he stayed away from patriotic songs or pieces tied to the university. But he eventually realized that people enjoy listening to familiar songs. In light of that, Anderson begins each program with “University Hymn.” That’s followed by “On, Wisconsin” and “Songs to Thee, Wisconsin.” Each program ends with “Varsity,” the university’s alma mater song.

Anderson likes to add in newer pieces, too. That could include one of his favorite pieces to perform: “Mysterium Coniunctionis,” a minimalist piece first commissioned for the carillon at the University of California at Berkeley.

“One tries to make your hour of programming an artistic whole, but also in mind that people are going to come by, listen to a couple of pieces, then move on with their life,” he said.

Unlike many other instruments and musical performances, the heart of the carillon is its existence in a public space.

“The carillon is always outdoors,” he said. “You’re always going to have people unintentionally going to hear it. The repertoire as a whole is made toward accessibility.”

If you go The UW-Madison Carillon Tower's next concert will be Thursday at 7 p.m., when guest carillonneur Katarzyna Takao-Piastowska, of Poland, performs.

Photos: Make Music Madison