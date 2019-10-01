A UW-Oshkosh investigation into a professor’s work identified “glaring and occasionally stunning instances of plagiarism” in a 2004 publication that helped her gain tenure.
The university demoted English professor Christine Roth in 2017 following an internal investigation prompted by a whistleblower complaint alleging a long pattern of plagiarism extending beyond her early career.
Roth sued UW-Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin System last fall after the Wisconsin State Journal requested records of the investigation and settlement agreement. A judge in May ordered the records be released after an appeals period passed. No appeal was filed, but in June the UW System Board of Regents reinstated Roth’s tenured status. Officials released the records in August and September.
The records reveal a complicated plagiarism case that raises questions about the difference between early-career carelessness and explicit intellectual theft, whether the accusation was lodged in bad faith and if academic institutions need to do more to police plagiarism committed by their employees.
Two faculty members outside of the English department conducted the investigation, reviewing seven documents written between 2004 and 2016. They found several works in Roth’s early career at UW-Oshkosh replicated portions of articles written by other scholars.
She copied long word-for-word passages in 11 of the 12 pages of her 2004 publication without citing previously published sources in all but one case, the report said. In another one of her works, almost half of the entry “extensively quoted verbatim” from two sources, neither of which appeared to be quoted, paraphrased or credited at the end of the publication.
While investigators did not fully examine Roth’s 2001 dissertation authored at the University of Florida, they entered one phrase of the dissertation into Google Books and found someone else’s article containing a sentence Roth lifted almost verbatim without referencing.
But the report also said her more recent scholarship is not characterized by the same serious problems.
“The number of essays she has produced with no attribution problems since this early work is a testament to the fact that these oversights in her early work were an anomaly in her career rather than the norm,” UW-Oshkosh English professor Margaret Hostetler, who now serves as department chairwoman, wrote in a 2016 letter included in the report.
After the investigators flagged several passages in Roth’s work, she took steps to address the errors, the report said. She almost immediately contacted a publisher to stop distribution of a publication and retrieved an article recently submitted for publication because it was derived from her compromised dissertation.
Roth did not return emails last week, and her office phone did not have a voicemail system set up. Her attorney, Peter Culp, did not return emails and phone messages.
Through a spokeswoman, UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt declined to comment on why he recommended Roth’s tenured status be reinstated earlier this year.
Graduate assistant blamed
Roth told investigators in an interview that she was “mortified” by their findings, according to the report.
She also said the “problems” with her work were confined to a period when she worked with a graduate assistant who she and two former colleagues in the department said practiced poor research habits. She told investigators that the assistant transcribed Roth’s handwritten notes, many of which Roth took directly from source texts, without adding in quotation marks or attribution.
Jeanie Grant Moore, a retired UW-Oshkosh professor, shared the assistant with Roth in the 2002-03 school year and wrote in a 2016 letter to investigators that the assistant’s work was “poorly cited.” The two commiserated at the time about the quality of work done by the assistant, according to Moore’s letter.
Another professor, Noelle Baker, told investigators that the assistant’s work was “unsatisfactory,” but she also noted that the assistant didn’t plagiarize while working for her.
The assistant’s name, as well as any attempt made to contact him or her, does not appear in the records provided.
The circumstances surrounding the assistant led investigators to ask Roth why she wasn’t more careful in her note-taking if the assistant was so mistrusted among colleagues. “When confronted ... Dr. Roth, like us, is unable to fully explain or understand them,” the report said.
The investigators concluded that while it was “possible” that the sloppy work was the result of a graduate assistant’s actions, they found the explanation “implausible.”
They also wrote that the whistleblower “stumbling upon” what he or she interpreted as a pattern of plagiarism is “fanciful.”
Their report reads: “Considered against a backdrop of longstanding professional grudges, interpersonal conflicts and dysfunctional group dynamics that beleaguer colleagues within the Department of English, one cannot easily dismiss Dr. Roth’s contention that she has been subjected to an attempt ‘to illustrate a career-long pattern of dishonesty for the malicious purpose of removing me from my post.’”
Plagiarism in academia
High schools and colleges go to great lengths to teach students the importance of writing their own original work and citing information derived from other sources. Students often submit papers to plagiarism detection software companies, such as Turnitin.
UW System policy states that students are subject to disciplinary action for academic misconduct, which includes plagiarism. Penalties include oral or written reprimand, suspension or expulsion.
Less attention is paid to plagiarism in academia, though it is a more common problem than the general public realizes, said Syed Shahabuddin, a retired Central Michigan University professor who wrote about the topic in a 2009 paper.
The problem is rooted in academia’s structure, he said. Professors applying for tenure face a “publish-or-perish” mentality that rewards frequent publication to further one’s career. They submit their work to journals that typically do not check articles with plagiarism detection software for financial reasons and time constraints. The committees considering tenure candidates examine the professors’ bodies of work but typically do not screen the publications for possible plagiarism.
The lack of oversight within the system has created “a serious problem,” Shahabuddin said.
The committees making decisions on tenure are usually members of the same academic department to which the candidates apply, he said. He recommends institutions establish a more independent process by tapping outside reviewers from other schools or creating a statewide committee to examine candidates’ materials. It’s a strategy he said few institutions use.
Asked if the university added or changed any of its policies to require greater scrutiny of professors’ work when they apply for tenure, UW-Oshkosh spokeswoman Peggy Breister referred the State Journal to the existing policy, which was most recently approved in 2013.
The policy requires a statement addressing whether a candidate has established a record of “appropriate scholarly activities” that will make a significant contribution to the future growth and development of the university.
