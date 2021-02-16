Cap Times Talk: 'Real Life' author Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor’s debut novel, “Real Life” won rave reviews in the New York Times, the New Yorker and elsewhere for its insightful portrayal of a gay, Black biochemist’s life on an overwhelmingly white and straight Midwestern campus.

The book, which came out in early 2020, has added resonance in Madison because it was inspired by Taylor’s experiences here. He was a biochemistry Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before he left to pursue a writing career in 2016.

We are excited to bring Taylor virtually to a Cap Times Talk on Monday, March 29, 7-8 p.m. to speak with higher education reporter Yvonne Kim about his work and Madison. The discussion will be broadcast live on our Facebook page, but Cap Times members will have the opportunity to view the discussion in a Zoom webinar and pose questions to Taylor. Click here for more information about Cap Times membership.