Campus COVID-19 spike subsides: What's behind UW-Madison's drop in cases?

"I don’t think we will reach herd immunity naturally, and if we did, it would involve really staggering loss of life even among college-aged students," she said.

Dorms, discipline, bars

UW-Madison took a number of recent steps to mitigate risk, such as increasing frequency of testing in dorms to weekly instead of biweekly and reducing dorm capacity.

About 14% of dorm residents — 912 of roughly 6,500 — have canceled their housing contracts since the start of the semester, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said.

Post-lockdown, the university encouraged residents living in Witte and Sellery halls to consider moving to a single room or into a less crowded dorm. McGlone said 58 students moved into another hall and fewer than 10 opted for a single room. About 460 fewer students live in the two dorms now than when the quarantine began, suggesting most students either moved home or into an off-campus apartment. Currently, Sellery is operating at 70% capacity and Witte at 75%.

It's hard to say whether UW-Madison has taken a tougher stance on students who break the rules and to what extent student behavior has changed.