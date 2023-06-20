Campus closures, tuition hikes and the end of some educational programs are all possibilities if the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee goes through with proposed cuts over diversity, equity and inclusion offices on campus, UW System President Jay Rothman said Monday.

During a hearing with the Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue on public higher education’s financial stability, Rothman said the “gulf” between the $435.9 million increase the System asked for and the $32 million in cuts Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, suggested last week would force the System to make tough choices.

“Quite frankly, if the cuts are pushed through, (it) will threaten, in my judgment, accessibility, both to geographic location but also to courses and programs, and will also threaten affordability,” Rothman said. “It’s just that simple. We do not have the resources to continue to simply do what we have done before.”

Rothman already had said the System might have to close campuses if finances don’t improve. Ten of the System’s 13 universities are expected to face a combined $60 million shortfall by summer 2024 based on current operations.

The System is contracting with consulting firm Deloitte to audit the finances of all of its universities, minus UW-Madison; chancellors with two-year branch campuses have been asked to evaluate those campuses’ viability, and UW-Platteville at Richland ended degree-earning classes, for good, last month.

Vos announced his plan to cut $32 million from the System’s budget last week as a way to pressure school officials into cutting DEI staff and programming from its operations. Mostly focusing on race, Vos has said he thinks the presence of such programming furthers division on System campuses and later suggested cuts could go deeper.

The stated purpose of the System’s DEI offices is to “improve the human condition for all, especially those of diverse racial and ethnic identities, nationalities, social and economic status, sexual orientations, gender identity/expressions, ages, physical and mental abilities, religious beliefs or political ideologies.”

Rothman said Monday he considers DEI programming to encompass supporting military veterans on campus or encouraging more women to go into STEM fields.

Gov. Tony Evers said last week he would veto any budget that included a cut for the System.

The fight over DEI follows monthslong upheaval over free speech and diversity on System campuses.

