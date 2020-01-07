Bright Ideas 2020: Plug students into a wider, more diverse media landscape

Bright Ideas are back! Leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and people who are doing interesting things share their bright ideas for 2020 with the Cap Times. Find them posted here throughout the week and in print on Jan. 8.

I’m most interested in representation issues. I want to teach students the fundamentals of how to recognize stereotypes, but also have other frameworks for understanding representation, so you’re not just seeing a stereotype and getting mad at it. That’s so limiting. There’s so much else that’s going on.

In my race and media class, one of the projects I have is to have students program a small film festival in groups of all films directed by women of color. They have to watch a whole bunch of films, and they see how limited that selection is or why it’s hard to even watch them because they weren’t distributed. Projects like that are designed so students think about what they consume and seek out films by people of diverse backgrounds.