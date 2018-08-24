The Board of Regents approved new names for 11 two-year colleges in the University of Wisconsin System that became branch campuses of the System's four-year schools July 1 as part of a restructuring project.
The two-year campus at UW-Barron County, which is a branch campus of UW-Eau Claire, is now UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The two-year campuses at Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan are now UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus; UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus; and UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus, respectively.
The two-year campuses at Washington County and Waukesha are now UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha, respectively.
The two-year campuses at Baraboo/Sauk County and Richland Center are now UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland, respectively.
The two-year campuses at Marathon County and Marshfield/Wood County are now UW-Stevens Point at Wausau and UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield, respectively.
The two-year campus at Rock County is now UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
All but UW-Barron County's new name was approved Friday. The UW-Barron County’s new name was approved at the June Board of Regents meeting. UW-Oshkosh will propose name changes for UW-Fox Valley and UW-Fond du Lac at a future meeting, according to UW System spokeswoman Heather LaRoi.
The Regents approved the System restructuring project in December 2017.
Even though the merger of the UW College campuses with the four-year schools became official last month, most of the two-year campus operations will continue operating without many changes during the 2018-19 school year, according to LaRoi.
The four-year schools' operational planning and centralized services will be integrated into the two-year campuses starting in July 2019, she said.