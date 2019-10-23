Christina Ciano was always “more of a mammal person,” but in recent years, she has developed a greater interest in birds — more specifically, the birds killed every year due to preventable, human causes.
When Ciano learned of the Bird Collision Corps, she and Kate Dike, a fellow conservation enthusiast she met through the Dane County Humane Society, volunteered to help collect data about glass buildings’ deadly impact on birds. Since mid-September, the pair has met at 7 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to survey buildings for birds that are dead or injured after window collisions.
“I was really disturbed and irritated that these kinds of deaths were happening,” Ciano said. “They’re created by humans and they’re totally preventable … I can’t hit that home hard enough, how it’s something that needs to be prevented and can be.”
Window collisions are a leading cause of bird deaths that kill between 300 million and 1 billion birds annually, according to a Madison Audubon Society press release. Other threats include house cats and habitat loss.
In spring 2018, UW-Madison, Dane County Humane Society, Madison Audubon and American Bird Conservancy coordinated the Bird Collision Corps’ first volunteer survey period to gather more information about the trend. Though window collisions are already a widely studied problem, the project “seeks to understand the problem at a local level so we can better protect birds close to home,” said Madison Audubon executive director Matt Reetz in the press release.
This fall, Dike and Ciano are among 31 volunteers partaking in a seven-week survey that will end Nov. 1. Since the project’s inception, volunteers have taken four surveys, which take place in fall and spring during peak migration season, and documented more than 200 collisions.
Dike and Ciano are responsible for surveying the Pyle Center, Ogg Residence Hall and Kohl Center. Dike, a former UW-Madison financial aid advisor, loves monarch butterflies and restoring prairies with her husband. Ciano is a filmmaker with a particular interest in hummingbirds.
On Tuesday morning, as the sky gradually grew brighter, the two made their standard round — walking the perimeter of each building, rummaging through bushes or plants and keeping an eye out for bird bodies.
“There are so many people in this community and in our organization and beyond who care about birds,” Reetz said. “To find a dead or injured bird is a very hard thing, but they’re doing something that is important … that will benefit birds in the future.”
Many weeks, there are no birds — and that’s a good thing. Unlike most projects, for the Bird Collision Corps, coming away empty-handed is the best result.
Walking from Pyle to Ogg, Ciano said she wishes more people would feel a sense of urgency about wildlife. On one hand, she understands “nobody has time or the luxury for thinking about birds” (“I do, I’m retired!” Dike joked.) But she can’t help worrying about the current state of endangered species and ecosystems.
“Overall, wildlife is in trouble, because it’s something that can’t be a priority in the given climate without getting all political,” Ciano said. “It’s hard for a lot of people to remember that and be aware of it when they’ve got children and a life and need to pay bills.”
When they come across a bird, volunteers are trained to upload photographs and information to iNaturalist, a smartphone app, for data collection. If the bird is simply stunned from the collision, they try to revive it safely in an empty shoebox. If the bird is dead or too injured, they deliver the body to program organizers.
Opening the app, Dike and Ciano revisited records of the thrush they saw outside Kohl or the two warblers by the west glass corridors at Ogg — which they say has been a common collision site — earlier this year. Similarly, volunteers have mainly discovered similar songbirds on their walks, among a total of over 24 species identified so far in fall 2019.
The Bird Collision Corps plans to analyze and report the results of two years’ worth of surveys this winter, according to the press release, and Reetz hopes the project will eventually expand beyond campus to include more of Madison.
Learning more about collision trends can be useful in navigating ways to improve buildings, such as retrofitting them with patterned stickers for birds to better see glass or advocating for construction with more bird friendly, less reflective designs.
Even without volunteering time or money to wildlife causes, Ciano said, anyone can benefit from simply becoming more aware of their surroundings. Dike agreed: “If I hadn’t been keeping a list, for instance, of the birds we see in the backyard, I wouldn’t realize there were so many different species.” She also has window decals at home to prevent collisions.
“The first thing is just cultivating an awareness of what’s around your house, your neighborhood,” Ciano said. “If you do that often, birds and nature start to reveal itself.”