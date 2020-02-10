'Bill Nye the Science Guy' coming to UW-Madison to talk climate change

"Bill Nye the Science Guy" is coming to Madison to talk climate change.

Nye will speak on UW-Madison's campus at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 as part of the Wisconsin Union's Distinguished Lecture Series.

Nye's talk will take place in the Shannon Hall of Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., and he will take questions from audience members after the lecture.

Nye hosted a science show from 1993-1998 and has also written eight science children's books. The Emmy award-winner recently starred in the documentary, “Bill Nye: Science Guy,” which took viewers behind the scenes as Nye challenged individuals denying science, including climate change.

The event is free, but an admission ticket is still required. More information on ticket availability will be announced at go.madison.com/bill-nye.

Other upcoming lectures as part of the series include: author Marlon James on Feb. 13, sailor Jerome Rand on Feb. 19, science writer Rebecca Skloot on March 4, political strategist Symone Sanders on April 6 and civic engagement activist Tiana Epps Johnson on April 23.

