'Bill Nye the Science Guy' coming to UW-Madison to talk climate change

"Bill Nye the Science Guy" is coming to Madison later this month to talk climate change.

Nye will speak on the UW-Madison campus at 7 p.m. April 25 as part of the Wisconsin Union's Distinguished Lecture Series. The event was initially scheduled for April 2020 but COVID-19 scuttled those plans.

Nye will talk at the Kohl Center for an hour and take questions from audience members afterward for 30 minutes.

Nye hosted a science education show from 1992-1998 and has also written eight science children's books. The Emmy award-winner starred in the documentary, “Bill Nye: Science Guy,” which took viewers behind the scenes as Nye challenged individuals denying science, including climate change. He's also hosted three seasons of a science show on Netflix called "Bill Nye Saves the World."

The event is free, but an admission ticket is still required. UW-Madison students can register for tickets beginning 10 a.m. Monday. The general public can register two days later. Vist: go.madison.com/bill-nye-tickets.

Guests can also attend virtually but must register at go.madison.com/bill-nye-online-registration.

