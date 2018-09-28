The view from one of UW-Madison's most iconic campus spots, the Union Terrace, is going to look a little different next summer.
A $4.5 million project to replace the 40-year-old pier system will revamp the marina, improving the sailing experience for the more than 1,000 students, staff and community members who make up the Hoofer Sailing Club, according to Wisconsin Union officials.
Even for the everyday Terrace-goer, the project will bring noticeable changes.
"It’s basically a full redesign of what our lakefront will look like," Wisconsin Union director Mark Guthier told the Wisconsin State Journal.
The non-taxpayer funded project relies on donations, $1 million of which came from the Tong family, whose name will grace the new marina.
Ground was broken on the project earlier this month, with work to get under way in earnest on Monday.
Among the highlights of the project:
A year-round pier along the shore
Union staff and volunteers spend three to four days at the beginning of each sailing season re-installing the pier and the same number of days removing it in the fall before the first freeze, according to Wisconsin Union president Mills Botham.
Now, they'll no longer need to do that.
A permanent deck structure will hug the shoreline and remain in place year-round. The deck will sit above the water, so ice will not push against it in the winter, Botham said.
The deck will have almost twice as much square footage along the shoreline as the current one, giving sailors more space to move around and work with equipment, he said.
Four piers will connect to the deck, each of which will still need to be put up and taken down each spring and fall.
More boats in Lake Mendota
There have always been boats bobbing in Lake Mendota's mooring field, a section of the lake beyond the piers where boats are attached to buoys. The piers, however, have only been used for launching and landing, so when not in use, most boats sat on the concrete sidewalk area near the university's Center for Limnology.
Three of the four piers will remain used for launching and landing, but the fourth, a T-shaped floating pier, will have space built into its frame for about 30 boats to stay for the entire sailing season, Botham said.
More green space, less concrete
Moving 30 boats onto the floating pier frees up space on shore where the boats were previously housed.
Instead of keeping that space in concrete, the Wisconsin Union will devote a 330-foot-long by 24-foot-wide section to be dedicated green space. A rendering shows trees will be planted and benches added.
A filtration system will be installed underneath the green space, where runoff will be sifted through, so there will be less pollution in the lake, Botham said.
New platform for lifting boats
Renderings show a small, triangular platform jutting out into the lake.
Mills said the platform is needed to accommodate the club's new crane that will launch boats into the lake. The new crane has a 10,000-pound loading capacity, which means all of the club's boats can be lifted into the water. The club's current crane isn't capable of lifting some of the club's heaviest boats.
Midwest's best college sailing center
UW-Madison's piers are 40 years old, and their replacements will give the lakefront a more aesthetically pleasing look, according to Botham.
The overall project will also transform the marina into "one of the finest collegiate sailing centers in the country, and the best in the Midwest," said Botham, a current UW-Madison student who spent a year and a half on the university's sailing team.
Union officials anticipate the marina will re-open May 1.
Botham will graduate in May. After years of raising money for the project, working with companies on its design and coordinating with the state Department of Natural Resources on permitting, Botham said he plans to stay in Madison at least one more summer in Madison to enjoy the the end result.