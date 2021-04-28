Biden's free community college plan could steer more students to Wisconsin tech colleges

Wisconsin college leaders will take a close look in the coming weeks at President Joe Biden's plan for a free community college program, which could influence already precarious enrollment patterns at schools struggling to fill seats.

Education experts agree the national program could be a boon to the Wisconsin Technical College System. But it could also potentially siphon some students away from four-year universities, some of which are up against declining demographics.

Even less clear is the fate of the University of Wisconsin System's branch campuses, which have recently been restructured in a way that one expert said may jeopardize whether the schools could be included in Biden's plan. These campuses, previously referred to as two-year schools, still primarily award associate degrees but some of them now also offer bachelor's degree programs.

Biden's proposed $109 billion program would fund free tuition at public two-year colleges, which serve a diverse population of students. Two-year schools are expected to play a major role in rebuilding the economy post-pandemic by supporting workers who need new skills or vocational training.