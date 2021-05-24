Beloit College to require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees this fall

Beloit College joined a growing number of institutions across the country to require its students receive the COVID-19 vaccine in time for the fall semester.
The school is likely the second in the state to mandate vaccines for students after Lawrence University announced its plans in late April. Beloit, however, takes it one step further by requiring employees to be vaccinated, too.
Schools like Lawrence and Beloit have argued that the shots are key to resurrecting the in-person campus life everyone missed this past school year because of the pandemic.
Vaccinated students and staff won't have to wear masks, get regularly tested or quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Individuals with medical, religious or philosophical reasons for not getting the vaccine can seek an exemption from Beloit College.
Colleges and universities announcing vaccinate mandates tend to be in Democratic states and also tend to be private institutions that don't need to consider the political implications of such a move. In recent weeks, however, more mandates are coming from colleges in red states, including Indiana University.
The University of Wisconsin System has leaned on the lack of approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a reason why it won't make vaccines mandatory at any of its campuses.
“I think that those that are in the blue states are not following the law,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told the New York Times in a story published Saturday. “All those individuals that have mandated it are really on thin ice."
Even if approved by the FDA, Thompson has said it'd be unfair to prevent people with religious, medical or political reasons for not getting the vaccine from going to college. Instead, the System is incentivizing students get vaccinated by exempting them from COVID-19 testing.
At UW-Madison, about 50% of students and 75% of employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of May 10. Those percentages are likely an undercount because many received their shots off-campus. Individuals are encouraged to upload documentation to University Health Services.
Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.
The pandemic brought unexpected challenges but Madison area businesses found ways to survive amid the losses.
While the food and hospitality industries slowed during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into overdrive in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Sponsored Content: When the Princeton Club launched its #ForABetterTomorrow campaign well before the pandemic struck, staff and members had no idea how meaningful it would become during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Not only are we there to care for and educate kids, but without us, there is no economy. Without us, people cannot work."
"Overnight we became a digital production company," says Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis.
To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
COVID-19 forced new chapters in the business plans of most retailers once sales began to plummet.
Plenty of local restaurants closed in the past year due to the pandemic, and those that have survived, point to a combination of loyal customers, trusted employees, government assistance and online fundraising.
"It was really a steep learning curve because there was no playbook," said Tim Metcalfe, president of the family-owned Metcalfe’s Market.
"Even though we didn't have a lot of guests, we had to adapt and be nimble to a changing environment," said Phillip Mattsson-Boze, general manager of HotelRed and president of the Greater Madison Hotel & Lodging Association.
The shopping center has evolved from an indoor experience to a more open-air, urban shopping destination.
"I just knew I had to make it," Tammy Schreiter said. "I don't give up easily. And maybe that can be a bad trait but in this case it was good."
City street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said 57 carts are currently licensed to vend citywide, down from 67 last year. She said she's also working with potential cart operators who are interested in opening this season.
"I'm not going to attribute it to some high level of business acumen," owner Mike Batka said. "There is something to be said about being in the right place at the right time."
With major events canceled, travelers hit the lakes, rivers, trails and campgrounds to keep busy and socially distanced.
Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.
Financial planning, donations and a $1.4 million Musicians' Relief Fund helped cushion the blow during a canceled season.
Sponsored Content: What happens when a Family Loses a Loved one and the ability to memorialize them is limited due to pandemic safety restrictions?
Sales jumped last year at the family-owned hardware stores, but snug Ace Hardware Center on the Isthmus closed to in-person shopping for more than a year.
Many Madison artists "persevered" by changing course.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking for most of 2020," executive director Jeff Burkhart said. "It definitely was a period of time where so much uncertainty existed."
Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 …
Sponsored Content: Business owners and their plans. Provided by Andy Burish, Managing Director at The Burish Group