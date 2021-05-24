Beloit College to require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees this fall

The University of Wisconsin System has leaned on the lack of approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a reason why it won't make vaccines mandatory at any of its campuses.

“I think that those that are in the blue states are not following the law,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told the New York Times in a story published Saturday. “All those individuals that have mandated it are really on thin ice."

Even if approved by the FDA, Thompson has said it'd be unfair to prevent people with religious, medical or political reasons for not getting the vaccine from going to college. Instead, the System is incentivizing students get vaccinated by exempting them from COVID-19 testing.

At UW-Madison, about 50% of students and 75% of employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of May 10. Those percentages are likely an undercount because many received their shots off-campus. Individuals are encouraged to upload documentation to University Health Services.

