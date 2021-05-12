Audit identifies several errors in bidding process for UW project

University of Wisconsin System auditors identified a range of missteps in the bidding process for an information technology project at UW-Madison, including two perceived conflicts of interest and several violations of state procurement policy.

UW-Madison last year was looking for a vendor to start its Administrative Transformation Program, a massive effort to move the school's administrative services, such as payroll, to a cloud-based system.

The multiyear project, jointly sponsored by the university and the System, will eventually benefit all UW campuses but the work in getting it up and running has been primarily staffed by UW-Madison employees up to this point, university spokesperson John Lucas said.

UW-Madison in late February canceled requests for all future bids just a few days before one of the losing vendors, Deloitte Consulting, alleged that two of its competitors, Huron and Accenture, helped craft part of the bid and were then selected for roughly $800,000 contracts despite Deloitte initially earning the highest score.