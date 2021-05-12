 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Audit identifies several errors in bidding process for UW-Madison project
0 comments
alert top story
UW-MADISON

Audit identifies several errors in bidding process for UW-Madison project

  • 0
UW Campus

UW-Madison students on campus in the spring 2020 semester before COVID-19 moved classes online.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

University of Wisconsin System auditors identified a range of missteps in the bidding process for an information technology project at UW-Madison, including two perceived conflicts of interest and several violations of state procurement policy.

UW-Madison last year was looking for a vendor to start its Administrative Transformation Program, a massive effort to move the school's administrative services, such as payroll, to a cloud-based system.

The university in late February canceled requests for all future bids just a few days before one of the losing vendors, Deloitte Consulting, alleged that two of its competitors, Huron and Accenture, helped craft part of the bid and were then selected for roughly $800,000 contracts despite Deloitte initially earning the highest score.

The audit, completed earlier this month and provided at the Wisconsin State Journal's request, found no "direct evidence" of a conflict of interest but observed instances of what officials described as potential conflicts of interest. These include a vendor that conducted some "pre-planning work" before being selected for the bid and a UW-Madison employee who had a previous relationship with one of the vendors.

UW-Madison officials told the System they didn't believe these actions amounted to conflicts of interest and that any perceptions "did not have a material impact on the procurement."

Among the audit's other findings: 

  • The pandemic delayed the project, incentivizing managers and employees to take risks or override internal controls to prevent the project from being pushed even further behind.
  • Key UW-Madison project staff lacked a working knowledge of procurement rules.
  • State procurement policy bans vice chancellors from serving on the committee evaluating the bids, yet UW-Madison allowed another school's vice chancellor for finance and administration to join the committee.
  • Procurement staff on multiple occasions did not answer vendors' questions with "expected clarity and transparency."
  • After UW-Madison altered the scope of its bid in what's called a clarification, staff failed to notify vendors about who among them was selected for the job. Companies that lose out on the contract are supposed to have a window of time to appeal to the state Department of Administration.
  • UW-Madison's purchasing department isn't completing management reviews as required under state policy — a concern System auditors flagged two years ago. The university drafted protocols in response but has yet to finalize and implement them. 

Auditors recommended the System or a third-party agency or campus manage the process seeking new bids to ensure a competitive playing field and restore confidence in the vendor community. They also suggested the committee that evaluated the bids be replaced with new members. 

UW-Madison chief financial officer Laurent Heller, in a written response to System chief auditor Lori Stortz, cited the pandemic and its strain on staff resources as a contributing factor to the problems that arose. He said the university proactively brought the matter to the System's attention after realizing errors occurred.

Heller pledged to implement the report's recommendations and restart the bidding process as soon as possible.

Deloitte, the vendor that raised concerns earlier this year, said in a statement that it was pleased an independent investigation confirmed the company received the highest score among vendors and that there should have been more transparency and clarity throughout the bidding process. The company also said it looks forward to future opportunities to work with the System.

Download PDF ATP Procurement Audit

Weekend re-reads: Check out these Wisconsin State Journal stories honored in state newspaper contest

The Wisconsin State Journal collected 10 first-place awards in an annual contest put on by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, including recognitions for general excellence, all-around photography and the opinion pages.

State Journal staff also won eight second-place finishes and 12 third-place honors in the association's Better Newspaper Contest, which evaluated content published between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

Photographer John Hart took home three individual first-place wins for the feature photo, artistic photo and photo essay categories, while photographer Amber Arnold earned first for a general news photo.

Emily Hamer was awarded the Rookie Reporter of the Year distinction and also won first place for extended coverage on the return of state pardons. Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer earned first place in local education coverage.

Re-read the State Journal stories that won first, second and third place in this year's Better Newspaper Contest. 

Owner vows to rebuild, but a popular northern Wisconsin destination in Boulder Junction won't be the same
Local News
topical top story

Owner vows to rebuild, but a popular northern Wisconsin destination in Boulder Junction won't be the same

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

A fire last month destroyed Gooch's A-One Bar & Grill and its massive collection of wildlife mounts in Boulder Junction. But the owner is vowing to rebuild the business that is popular with visiting anglers, snowmobilers and locals.

Urban League helping fill Exact Sciences’ many job openings
Business News
breaking featured

Urban League helping fill Exact Sciences’ many job openings

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Urban League's training program is designed specifically to prepare trainees for entry-level jobs at Exact Sciences, the biomedical powerhouse behind the at-home colon cancer screening test Cologuard.

'A church that stands for something that is vitally needed': Black and white churches form alliance
Local News
alert top story

'A church that stands for something that is vitally needed': Black and white churches form alliance

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

The two churches — one predominantly black, the other mostly white — will have services under the same roof on the East Side starting Sunday.

Iraq War veteran to receive pardon from Tony Evers: 'That felony is not who I am'
Local Government
topical alert top story

Iraq War veteran to receive pardon from Tony Evers: 'That felony is not who I am'

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Five years ago, dozens wrote letters to former Gov. Scott Walker to issue decorated Iraq War veteran Eric Pizer a pardon. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers will give Pizer that "second chance." 

Mapping the toxic legacy of mining: Scientists reveal areas to avoid in southwestern Wisconsin
Science & Environment
topical alert top story

Mapping the toxic legacy of mining: Scientists reveal areas to avoid in southwestern Wisconsin

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

It’s been 40 years since the last zinc mine closed and nearly two centuries since Southwest Wisconsin was the nation’s primary source of lead. The last vestiges of the industry have all but disappeared, but the toxic legacy remains.

Wisconsin still lags in venture capital despite investments tripling over past 5 years
Business News
topical alert top story

Wisconsin still lags in venture capital despite investments tripling over past 5 years

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

“If we want to create the kinds of high-growth companies with high-paying employment, we need to have venture capital,” the head of one venture capital firm said.

'Toxic' lab lasted for years. UW-Madison had little idea until a student died by suicide
Higher education
topical alert top story

'Toxic' lab lasted for years. UW-Madison had little idea until a student died by suicide

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 9 min to read

John Brady faced a stressful work environment under an engineering professor before taking his own life.

UW-Madison failed to inform federal agency of 'abusive' professor's conduct, unpaid leave
Higher education
breaking topical top story

UW-Madison failed to inform federal agency of 'abusive' professor's conduct, unpaid leave

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

National Science Foundation fired engineering professor Akbar Sayeed after receiving a detailed report on the toxic lab environment he oversaw.

In wake of 'toxic' lab story, UW-Madison plans to start centrally tracking bullying complaints
Higher education
topical alert top story

In wake of 'toxic' lab story, UW-Madison plans to start centrally tracking bullying complaints

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The change will ensure reports of hostile and intimidating behavior "do not simply remain hidden inside a department or unit," Chancellor Rebecca Blank said.

UW-Madison professor at center of 'toxic' lab won't teach next semester
Higher education
breaking topical featured

UW-Madison professor at center of 'toxic' lab won't teach next semester

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson reassigned professor Akbar Sayeed to administrative duties in the Dean's Office.

Wisconsin's connection to Alexander Hamilton is that of his pioneering son, William
Local News
topical alert featured

Wisconsin's connection to Alexander Hamilton is that of his pioneering son, William

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

William Hamilton came to Lafayette County in 1828 to mine lead and founded what is now Wiota.

UW-Madison professor at center of 'toxic' lab wasn't fired. Is tenure to blame?
Higher education
topical alert featured

UW-Madison professor at center of 'toxic' lab wasn't fired. Is tenure to blame?

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 6 min to read

Firing of faculty members is rare. The UW Board of Regents dismissed six professors in the past decade. 

Special report | Fading away: Wisconsin's dementia crisis
Local News

Special report | Fading away: Wisconsin's dementia crisis

  • 0

An expected doubling of residents with dementia, coupled with a caregiver shortage hitting rural areas especially hard, presents a growing cha…

Giving spirit: Kidney donation to strangers hits record at UW Hospital
Local News
topical alert

Giving spirit: Kidney donation to strangers hits record at UW Hospital

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

Taryn Seymour, an interior designer with two young children who lives near Spring Green, donated a kidney to a stranger this year. “I think th…

With graduate student work conditions under scrutiny, UW-Madison unveils new policy
Higher education
topical

With graduate student work conditions under scrutiny, UW-Madison unveils new policy

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Students said the policy doesn't go far enough to protect them from potential exploitation.

18 months into UW merger, small, rural campuses still struggling to find students
Higher education
topical alert

18 months into UW merger, small, rural campuses still struggling to find students

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

UW-Platteville Richland had nearly 250 students in 1980 when the campus was considered for closure. Today, it has 155.

UW-Madison opens 2nd investigation into professor at center of 'toxic' engineering lab
Higher education
topical alert top story

UW-Madison opens 2nd investigation into professor at center of 'toxic' engineering lab

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The most recent investigation of tenured professor Akbar Sayeed is "currently underway regarding additional information that surfaced in fall 2019."

Mass cancellations, restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic unprecedented for most Americans
Local News
topical alert

Mass cancellations, restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic unprecedented for most Americans

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Widespread cancellation of events, travel restrictions, school closures, quarantines: Americans haven’t seen this kind of response to a public health threat since the 1918 flu pandemic.

A pedal car, generosity and small museum can't escape the COVID-19 pandemic
Local News
topical

A pedal car, generosity and small museum can't escape the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sonny Tiedemann's car is now part of the collection of the Grant County Historical Society Museum in Lancaster. 

With medical supplies dwindling in COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin businesses shift gears
Business News
topical alert top story

With medical supplies dwindling in COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin businesses shift gears

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

In a mobilization reminiscent of World War II, when factories worked around the clock to address military needs, Wisconsin businesses are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison doctor couple on front lines of COVID-19 embracing 'air hugs'
Local News
topical alert top story

Madison doctor couple on front lines of COVID-19 embracing 'air hugs'

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

For workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk isn’t theoretical. Despite wearing protective gear, and taking other precautions, they’re inches away from patients emitting a new virus that has killed more than 55,000 people.

Disappointment, sadness pour out after season ends prematurely for area girls, boys basketball teams
High School Basketball
alert

Disappointment, sadness pour out after season ends prematurely for area girls, boys basketball teams

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Middleton girls coach Jeff Kind now says he has reconsidered retiring from coaching and hopes to return next season after the Cardinals didn't get to play at the state tournament. The WIAA canceled the winter sports season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation. 

Spurred by COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth becomes mainstream at Madison clinics, hospitals
Local News
topical alert top story

Spurred by COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth becomes mainstream at Madison clinics, hospitals

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Even if rules are tightened once the outbreak dies down, some expansion of telehealth appears here to stay, medical experts say.

Stephen Fleischman closes out a nearly 30-year, transformational career at MMoCA
Arts and Theater

Stephen Fleischman closes out a nearly 30-year, transformational career at MMoCA

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The director of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art has been a part of the museum's evolution, helped guide it out of financial distress in the early 1990s and readied it for its move to a new space at Overture Center.

Global race for COVID-19 vaccine includes Madison contenders
Local News
topical alert featured

Global race for COVID-19 vaccine includes Madison contenders

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

FluGen's coronavirus immunization candidate, CoroFlu, is one of roughly 100 or more competitors in a global race to produce a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19.

With Wisconsin's COVID-19 rules relaxing, what activities are safe? Here's a FAQ
Local News
topical top story

With Wisconsin's COVID-19 rules relaxing, what activities are safe? Here's a FAQ

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order struck down and Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions set to expire May 26, people will be able to resume more normal activities. But are they safe? Here are doctors' answers to frequently asked questions.

The wildcard in UW-Madison's reopening plan: Student behavior
Higher education
topical alert top story

The wildcard in UW-Madison's reopening plan: Student behavior

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Thousands of UW-Madison students move in and out of apartments and houses this weekend. Will they follow the rules off campus?

Workforce equality could take step back as mothers balance work and child care
Business News
top story

Workforce equality could take step back as mothers balance work and child care

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

An already existing child care crisis compounded by online schooling in many school districts could harm women’s careers, widen the gender pay…

'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Crime
alert

'Absolutely horrific': Madison responds to Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

  • Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"The video that came out of Kenosha is absolutely horrific. I don’t understand how people can watch it and not be here," one Madison protester said. 

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics