At least 13 residences near UW-Madison violated public health orders over Halloween weekend

Madison City Attorney Marci Paulsen said the office is moving forward with "prosecution actions for as many gatherings as we can in order to drive home how important it is to follow public health orders."

Those orders cap indoor gatherings at 10 people and outdoor gatherings at 25.

For every violation in which gatherings exceed 10 people indoors, the city can issue up to a $1,000 fine. Public Health Madison and Dane County reports the minimum number of violations observed was three, meaning the hosts could be fined $3,000.

UW-Madison received 37 complaints through its COVID-19 reporting form and from off-campus partners over the weekend, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said. A single complaint can include multiple students.

Thirty-one students were referred to UW-Madison's Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards, including nine students referred for emergency suspension. Three student organizations are under investigation, she said.

For nearly all of October, UW-Madison reported that 1.2% or fewer COVID-19 tests administered to students on campus came back positive. But the 7-day average positivity rate has crept up over the past week to 2%.