Assembly committee passes college free speech bill, requiring punishments for student violators

Evers has said he would veto the bill should it appear on his desk. While he sat on the Board of Regents, he was the only vote against similar free speech regulations in 2017.

The bill marks lawmakers’ second attempt to create mandatory punishments for free speech violations on Wisconsin campuses, after another bill died in the Senate in 2017. Cosponsored by Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, and Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, it requires suspension after two violations and expulsion after three.

It also requires universities to submit regular reports about free speech to the Board of Regents and allows people to anonymously report free speech violations.

Kapenga and supporters of the bill have said there is a “trend” across higher education of shutting down controversial speakers, a claim that gained ground most notably when conservatives objected to a student protest against a UW-Madison appearance by commentator Ben Shapiro in 2016.