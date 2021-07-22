As UW-Madison classes near, some employees worry about lack of vaccine or mask mandate

Worries are rising among some UW-Madison employees as the school year approaches, the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across unvaccinated pockets of the U.S. and university leaders plan to reopen without a mask mandate or vaccine requirement.
The message from UW-Madison officials to those with COVID-19 concerns: Get vaccinated.
The more students and staff who get the shot, the higher level of protection the campus community will have, including against the highly transmissible delta variant.
While UW-Madison is still collecting data on the student body, university leaders said the campus is on track to have at least 80% of students vaccinated even without a mandate. A survey of the roughly 8,500 students living in the dorms this year found 93% indicating they will be fully vaccinated by the start of classes and another 3% planning to get vaccinated after arriving on campus. And about 76% of staff and 88% of faculty members are vaccinated, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a faculty committee meeting last week.
Employees said they find some comfort in these numbers but wish UW-Madison would require more safety measures at this transition point of the pandemic.
More than 80% of classes, including all large lectures, were fully online last spring. Now nearly all courses this fall will be offered in person without physical distancing, capacity limits, a mask requirement or authorization to ask another about their vaccination status.
UW-Madison held an online forum on Thursday to assuage some of the fear, with officials saying the chances of a campus outbreak are "incredibly low" because of Dane County's high vaccination rate.
But at least one employee tuning into the presentation, Emily Reynolds, who works in the Graduate School, wasn't entirely encouraged by the advice.
"Our community has been traumatized by a pandemic that is not over, and the university’s PR machine cheerfully telling me we’re 'reuniting campus' does not make that trauma — or very real concerns about variants and increasing case numbers — go away," she said. "Without a vaccine mandate or at the very least a mask mandate, I don’t feel safe on campus."
Two populations of particular concern to Reynolds and others are parents with young children who aren't yet eligible for the vaccine, and employees living with a family member who has a health condition that puts them at greater risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Hospital and one of the panelists at the forum, said the chances of a vaccinated person infecting an unvaccinated member of their household is "not zero, but very, very low.”
Individuals with loved ones at greater risk can reach out to their supervisor to discuss options, but there's no guarantee they will receive accommodations.
No mask mandate
Anyone can wear a mask and encourage others too, including in their syllabi. But teachers can't request or require it. According to the university's COVID-19 website, that stance is based on national and local public health guidance, which states that mask wearing is no longer necessary for fully vaccinated individuals.
Graduate student union co-president John Walker, who studies in the library and information studies program, plans to wear a mask when he's working in Memorial Library even though he's fully vaccinated.
Having had only one partially in-person class last year, his first at UW-Madison, Walker is excited to be on campus and agrees that the university should be reopening. But how is the key question.
"I understand Madison is safer than certain southern states but students come from all over the country," he said. "They’re going to bring whatever they were around to campus. I just think there's a way (UW-Madison) could reopen more safely but it's so afraid of losing what little dollars the state government will hand to them that they won’t."
Testing, vaccines
Another point of contention is phasing out the "Safer Badgers" app next month. The cellphone app was used last spring to restrict building access for people who skipped regular COVID-19 testing.
This fall, only unvaccinated students living in the dorms will be required to undergo weekly testing despite Chancellor Rebecca Blank implying there'd be regular and required testing for all unvaccinated students at the Faculty Senate meeting in May.
"We had something this spring that more or less worked and now we’re pretty much throwing that away and eliminating the incentive to get vaccinated," German professor Hannah Eldridge said.
Given strong student participation in vaccination, UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said the testing requirement is most appropriate for students in dorms because of the congregate living setting, adding that it's one of several matters leaders are talking about closely with public health experts. Free on-campus testing will remain available.
United Faculty and Academic Staff, a UW-Madison labor union of which Eldridge is a member, pushed for a vaccine mandate in a letter to the UW Board of Regents last month. The union pointed out how the University of Wisconsin System's position of encouraging but not requiring vaccines goes against what the the American College Health Association recommends.
Blank has said the "politics of this state" make a mandate difficult.
But critics of that decision point to Indiana University, another flagship school in a state with a Republican-controlled Legislature that decided to require students and staff get the shot. Challenged in court by eight students, a federal judge this week upheld the school's mandate.