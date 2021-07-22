As UW-Madison classes near, some employees worry about lack of vaccine or mask mandate

Having had only one partially in-person class last year, his first at UW-Madison, Walker is excited to be on campus and agrees that the university should be reopening. But how is the key question.

"I understand Madison is safer than certain southern states but students come from all over the country," he said. "They’re going to bring whatever they were around to campus. I just think there's a way (UW-Madison) could reopen more safely but it's so afraid of losing what little dollars the state government will hand to them that they won’t."

Testing, vaccines

Another point of contention is phasing out the "Safer Badgers" app next month. The cellphone app was used last spring to restrict building access for people who skipped regular COVID-19 testing.

This fall, only unvaccinated students living in the dorms will be required to undergo weekly testing despite Chancellor Rebecca Blank implying there'd be regular and required testing for all unvaccinated students at the Faculty Senate meeting in May.

"We had something this spring that more or less worked and now we’re pretty much throwing that away and eliminating the incentive to get vaccinated," German professor Hannah Eldridge said.