As opposition to UW program cuts grows, 'aggressive' timeline may be adjusted

To keep campuses open, Cross said cutting some programs — such as those that enroll few students, are duplicated across several campuses or have high operating costs — would allow universities to save money as well as strengthen their brands. He said liberal arts programs may be least affected under this plan because those disciplines are among the least costly to operate.

When Cross presented the plan to the UW Board of Regents earlier this month, he said he would seek input from students and staff on the plan. But he also expressed a need for urgency and for System administration to act as manager instead of collaborator.

"I believe we can engage shared governance, and should," he said at the meeting. "I'm totally in favor of that. However, I can't wait for much longer. I can't delay this process because there's just too much at risk."

Cross' tone appeared to change when he spoke with employees in meetings last week.

“Some have interpreted this as a totally top-down effort,” he told faculty members during one of one of the listening sessions. "It is not."