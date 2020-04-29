As COVID-19 keeps campus closed, UW-Madison announces furloughs for most employees

UW-Whitewater said 99 employees will take up to three months of furlough from May through July. All other employees must take 13 unpaid days off from May through the end of June 2021. These cuts will save about $5 million.

UW-Stevens Point will place about 200 employees, or 15% of the university's workforce, on furlough that, for many, could last through August. In addition, campuswide furloughs will be imposed in the weeks ahead.

UW-Green Bay will save about $250,000 by furloughing 227 employees during the month of May for lengths of time varying from two days to the entire month. Administrators making more than $100,000 will also take two furlough days in May. The university suspended its men's and women's tennis teams, annually saving about $330,000 in costs and scholarships. It also laid off four employees in the Office of International Education.

UW-Stout notified 69 employees they would be furloughed for varying lengths of time. A spokesman declined to provide a range on how long the furloughs last, saying it depends on each individual's circumstances. Preliminary plans for a campus-wide furlough will be announced mid-May. There is no discussion of layoffs at this point in time.