As COVID-19 cases increase, UW-Madison employee concerns about fall semester grow

More information would be needed to make that assessment, he said, including if the number of cases could be managed in isolation and whether cases are clustered to a particular building or spreading with no rhyme or reason. Pothof added that he has not been directly involved in the university’s fall planning nor is he in a position to make recommendations to UW-Madison.

“It’s a difficult challenge, but from what I’ve seen (of their plan) they are thinking of a lot of ways to stay on top of this and make it safe,” he said. “Time will tell if it is enough. They may have to throw up the white flag when it’s time and try something new.”

Survey results

Some instructors feel they were not consulted on the reopening plan nor should they have to make the case to teach remotely in order to keep themselves and their families safe amid a pandemic that has already claimed more than 125,000 lives.

UW-Madison is working to provide high-quality instruction in “as safe of an environment as possible,” Lucas said. Input was gathered through online chats, emails, comments left on social media, discussions with shared governance groups and committees involved in reopening decisions.