Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Wednesday that in-person classes are cancelled for a minimum of three weeks following spring break to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus. The move raises questions for faculty about transitioning to online instruction and students about their upcoming travel plans.

No face-to-face instruction will take place from Monday, March 23, through at least Friday, April 10, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a school-wide email Wednesday. She also recommended that all students go to their permanent residences and not return to campus after spring break, although the university is accommodating those who may have no choice but to stay in residence halls.

“What this means will depend upon the class,” Blank said at a news conference Wednesday, adding that the university is migrating large lecture-based classes online as quickly as possible and has tools to facilitate digital discussions. “There may be some classes, however, where the right response is that over these three weeks, we’re gonna send you off on independent study to do research and write a paper. Or, (for) these sets of readings, meet with a TA for some type of online discussion.”

The announcement comes alongside similar measures at over 100 colleges and universities across the nation, as the number of domestic cases — now over 1,000 — continues to grow. COVID-19, which has reached over 100 countries and killed over 4,000 people, was officially reclassified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed the sixth positive case of the coronavirus, a family of viruses that includes COVID-19, in Dane County on Tuesday. Though the local risk remains low, Blank said, “it is clear that the time has come for our university to take broader action,” and that teams on both the university and school and college levels are consulting faculty on best practices.

At the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, director Hemant Shah began leading these conversations a few days ago, when only the University of Washington had suspended classes. By Wednesday morning, he and other administrators had already presented the faculty and teaching staff with information about remote teaching, which will also be communicated to graduate teaching assistants later Wednesday.

“We feel like we’re ready to comply with the campus directive and we’re just hoping that the students are on board, too,” Shah said. “We feel as ready as we can be, given that this came up very, very suddenly.”

Psychology professor Christopher Coe had the foresight to alert students in his Primates and Us class Tuesday to potential transitions to online instruction after spring break. Now, after the announcement, he is trying to figure out ways to make that switch a reality — primarily through Canvas, the university’s learning management technology.

About 300 students are enrolled in Coe's course, which primarily relies on PowerPoint lectures and traditional exams. He is used to using Canvas to grade assignments and plans to upload the lecture slides with audio recordings, but said faculty will have to be “as creative as possible." He said he is worried about how he will conduct assessments remotely.

Coe said he has an exam scheduled for the Thursday after spring break and now has to “figure out how to come up with an honor code.” He may have to just assume it will become an open-book exam, or switch over to a more analytic, short essay format, or postpone it altogether.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is quite a metamorphosis of the class, which I’ve taught routinely for years,” Coe said. “I’m not sure that (exam) date can even hold anymore, because it’s not really fair to students to say, ‘As of now, you’re going to take a completely different kind of analytical exam, instead of one that requires memorization.’”

Provost Karl Scholz said at a university committee meeting Monday that UW-Madison is considering procuring an online exam proctoring software for such situations.

He added that he was “gratified” to know that the infrastructure exists for all university courses to be offered online. On Wednesday, Blank pointed to the university’s increasing focus on online instruction in recent years, such as summer coursework and its first online undergraduate degree.

“All of that has given us some of the technologies and tools and knowledge that makes this particular short-term migration to alternative instruction much more feasible than it would have been even two or three years ago,” Blank said.

Still, Scholz said, hands-on coursework is a big part of the college experience and replacing much of that will be impossible.

"Some courses lend themselves a whole lot more nicely to online delivery than others. Chem 103, maybe lectures could be delivered, but labs are integral. Or an art course, or languages. There's all sorts of things that make this really somewhat nightmarish," Scholz said Monday. But, Scholz said, the bigger challenge is to ensure professors are well-acquainted with Canvas on short notice and streamline it as the mechanism for delivering instruction. At the journalism school, Shah said, “all of our faculty are on Canvas, and if they’re not, I’m making them do it.”

Online instruction is “a discussion that’s been happening on campus for a while now,” said political science professor Barry Burden. The university is already equipped with resources, such as online quizzes, discussion boards and assignment submission, that have prepared faculty for this transition.

“Many instructors, including me, have already used some of those tools already,” Burden said. “It’s a matter of very quickly becoming familiar with the tools we have not used and figuring out which of those tools we can deploy quickly to get courses moving at a reasonably quick pace after spring break.”

Blank said the university will reevaluate the local and national situations before making a “second-round decision” in early April about the latter half of the semester.

She also acknowledged that online learning is not a possibility for all students and emphasized that the university will remain in operation, allowing those who need housing or resources to remain in residence halls. Graduate students can continue working in research labs, for instance, and dining halls will operate limited hours.

“Students who do not have that access (to the internet) … will probably need to stay in the dorms or stay on campus,” Blank said. “There are a number of reasons why students may not be able to go home. If you live in northern Wisconsin, you don’t have access to streaming video and web services, and that may be a group of students that’s gonna have to stay here in town.”