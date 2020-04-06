As coronavirus losses mount, UW campuses ask state for emergency relief money

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Skyrocketing unemployment, expected declines in tax revenue and other economic problems associated with the coronavirus crisis could spell trouble for Wisconsin’s public universities, which rely on state money to stay afloat.

The University of Wisconsin System has already weathered years of budget cuts and a resident undergraduate tuition freeze that will enter its eighth year this fall. Some campuses have nearly depleted their emergency reserves after lawmakers forced universities to start spending down the amount of money they keep on hand.

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on campuses’ finances, with classes moved online this semester and many institutions, including UW-Madison, announcing summer classes will also be delivered only online.

Another uncertainty facing campuses is whether the pandemic will change students’ minds on entering college or returning to campus this fall. Tuition is another key source of revenue and enrollment was already declining at the majority of UW campuses. The state’s declining number of high school students for campuses to recruit meant many universities had multimillion-dollar deficits even before COVID-19 upended society.