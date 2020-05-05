As a small Wisconsin college closes its doors, others worry about growing COVID-19 losses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 financial pressures build at Wisconsin colleges with each passing week.

The state’s public university system may bear the brunt of a $70 million spending cut across state agencies. Private liberal arts institutions are laying off some employees. And a small Catholic college in Manitowoc announced Monday that it would close its doors by the end of August, likely marking the first coronavirus-related campus closure in the state.

Wisconsin colleges, many of which operated on thin margins even before the pandemic hit, face wave after wave of economic bad news as revenues dwindle and uncertainty about the fall semester mounts, all at a time when most campuses are up against a demographic challenge that could worsen because of COVID-19.

“It’s a perfect storm,” said Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, an organization representing the state’s private nonprofit institutions, some of which he said are preparing for enrollment to be down by as much as 20%.

"Across the board, they’re struggling to adapt and (find) that fine line between being affordable and paying the bills," he said.