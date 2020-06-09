As 1 finalist interviews to be UW System president, nearly 2,000 people call for new search

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Johnsen offered few details on how he would address the problems facing UW campuses, which include eight years of a Republican-imposed tuition freeze, repeated budget cuts, declining enrollment and the latest obstacle in safely reopening campuses this fall amid the COVID-19 crisis.

During a video call in which his Corgis could be heard barking in the background, faculty and staff pressed Johnsen on how to shore up more state money. He said he would advocate for more state money by meeting lawmakers in their districts and fostering relationships based on trust and mutual interest.

Alaska's public universities rely on the state for north of 40% of their revenue, he said, and funding is highly dependent on the whims of the oil industry. Wisconsin has a more diverse economy, making him optimistic about the state's ability to rebound from the pandemic.

'Listen and learn'

Johnsen said he would spend his first few months on the job listening and learning as much as possible to create a five-year plan. Some ideas he proposed included conducting a pay equity study and taking a hard look at the System's costs.