Art museum director and UW-Madison pediatrician who promotes reading chosen for national board

Two well-known names from UW-Madison will now be part of the 11-member body that advises the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, the university announced Thursday.

Amy Gilman, director of the UW-Madison's Chazen Museum of Art, and Dipesh Navsaria, professor in the School of Human Ecology and of pediatrics and adolescent medicine in the School of Medicine and Public Health, were named Aug. 12 as new members of the National Museum and Library Services Board.

Among other advisory duties, the board helps select recipients of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Gilman and Navsaria will serve five-year terms.

Gilman came to the Chazen in 2017 from the Toledo Museum of Art. She holds a doctorate in art history from Case Western Reserve University as well as degrees in photography and performance studies.

Along with his medical degrees, Navsaria holds a degree in children’s librarianship and, as an advocate for pediatric literacy, has been known to write prescriptions for parents and children to share books, according to a university release. Navsaria also works regionally and nationally with Reach Out and Read and the American Academy of Pediatrics.