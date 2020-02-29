Annual student art show opens in Memorial Union, lighting up second-floor gallery space

On the wall to the left of the gallery’s entrance hangs Monti’s “Don’t Mind Me Just Air Drying My Delicates,” a string of brightly-lit red undergarments, which was originally created to be viewed from all sides like a real clothesline. Tucked into the back corner of the room is Patrick Argue’s “Beyond the White Picket Fence," featuring a television screen on the floor, encased behind a short, neon fence.

“I chose a clothesline of underwear to visually represent both body image and sexuality, two things I’ve been working on and loving,” Monti said in an email. “I chose to work with red neon, since since it often symbolizes power, but also is associated with the ‘tabooness’ of sex work.”

WUD Art gave out the Committee Choice Award to Yuheng Chen’s “In Place of the Spire,” the Class of 1930 Purchase Award to Madeline Rassmussen’s “Bar Scene 2,” Best in Show to Ben Sharp’s “Untitled Spatial Reflection” and the Porter Butts Purchase Award to Carla Christenson’s “Putting It Back Together.”

Also new at the Memorial Union is “A Sense of Place,” located in the Class of 1925 Gallery on the second floor. The exhibit highlights pieces that communicate a way of making meaning out of physical locations, curator Robin Schmoldt wrote in the curatorial statement.