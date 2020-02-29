Annual student art show opens in Memorial Union, lighting up second-floor gallery space

The 92nd annual student art show is now up and running at the Memorial Union, highlighting sculptures, neon installations and paintings created and curated by University of Wisconsin-Madison students.
Presented by the student-run Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee, the exhibit launched with an opening night Feb. 14 and will run through April 3. It is housed in the second-floor Main Gallery.
The yearly process involves WUD Art running a social media campaign, specifically directed at art departments and student groups, to encourage submissions to the art show. Students then decide who will be in the juried show and honor select pieces with awards.
“I was really happy with the turnout of the opening,” said head of public relations Arcadia Zahm. “It’s also a success when we get to enjoy putting the show together, and watching the show all come together is why I enjoy this position.”
You have free articles remaining.
Though Zahm, a senior, said there is no official theme, this year’s show featured a range of neon works, many of which were projects for a popular UW-Madison course, Neon: Light as Sculpture. Isabel Monti, who is in the show for the second time this year, said she enjoyed the opportunity to install her own work and the “nice flow of light and color throughout the space.”
On the wall to the left of the gallery’s entrance hangs Monti’s “Don’t Mind Me Just Air Drying My Delicates,” a string of brightly-lit red undergarments, which was originally created to be viewed from all sides like a real clothesline. Tucked into the back corner of the room is Patrick Argue’s “Beyond the White Picket Fence," featuring a television screen on the floor, encased behind a short, neon fence.
“I chose a clothesline of underwear to visually represent both body image and sexuality, two things I’ve been working on and loving,” Monti said in an email. “I chose to work with red neon, since since it often symbolizes power, but also is associated with the ‘tabooness’ of sex work.”
WUD Art gave out the Committee Choice Award to Yuheng Chen’s “In Place of the Spire,” the Class of 1930 Purchase Award to Madeline Rassmussen’s “Bar Scene 2,” Best in Show to Ben Sharp’s “Untitled Spatial Reflection” and the Porter Butts Purchase Award to Carla Christenson’s “Putting It Back Together.”
Also new at the Memorial Union is “A Sense of Place,” located in the Class of 1925 Gallery on the second floor. The exhibit highlights pieces that communicate a way of making meaning out of physical locations, curator Robin Schmoldt wrote in the curatorial statement.
Schmoldt, the Wisconsin Union’s art collection manager, recalled a water main break in 2006 that led many art pieces to be moved into temporary storage. Through the process of bringing the collection back to full operation, she said she was able to “see many of the pieces for the first time in years.”
“I am curious what sense of place — or lack thereof — these works will create for those that experience this exhibition,” Schmoldt wrote. “The process of curating this selection of works rooted me back into an innate power and purpose of artwork — to inspire contemplative thought and to spark emotion.”